Density is key in Harrisonburg’s ongoing zoning ordinance rewrite, and city staff want to hear more from residents about how to best continue the overhaul.
On Monday, city staff and the group contracted to help draft the rewrite, Kendig Keast Collaborative, held a virtual town hall to discuss some of the progress they’ve made on the potential zoning and subdivision ordinances.
Zoning and subdivision ordinances can impact things such as land use on private property, parking, procedures for obtaining approvals for projects, and building placement, design and height. They do not directly impact things such as the property tax rate or assessments, structural safety or public works projects.
“Many cities have plenty of single-family detached, typical dwellings and they have plenty of apartments, but there often is not a lot of in between — where there aren’t a lot of duplexes or triplexes or quadplexes,” said Brian Mabry of Kendig Keast. “So those aspects are addressed in the draft and given standards to abide by.”
This type of housing is often called “missing middle housing” and was identified as an issue in the Harrisonburg housing landscape by the recently completed comprehensive housing assessment.
For any changes to the zoning and subdivision ordinances to be final, the draft must go through the formal process of being heard by Planning Commission, public hearings and a vote by City Council.
The draft Kendig Keast staff presented Monday included streamlining the zoning areas. The changes can be viewed at www.online.encodeplus.com/regs/harrisonburg-va.
Residential zoning districts would be whittled to three types:
• Low density, which would allow single-family detached, single-family attached and duplexes for a maximum of seven to eight dwellings per acre and some permitted nonresidential uses
• Medium density, which would allow the types of homes in low density as well as tri- or quadplexes, town homes, as well as some permitted nonresidential uses
• High density, which would allow the types of homes from low density and medium density as well as apartments and some nonresidential uses
Mixed-use zones would be:
• Mixed-use neighborhood
• Mixed-use center
For nonresidential districts, there would be:
• Auto urban commercial
• General industrial
The draft also calls for the allowance of small-lot residential homes, which would permit homes on smaller lots in more districts.
“Some properties might be rezoned through this process to a district that most closely matches the current use on the property, and some properties in the city might be rezoned to a district that closely aligns to what’s recommended on the land use guide,” Mabry said.
The map of where the zoning districts would be applied has not yet been completed, according to Mabry.
When asked, Mabry also said increased density does not guarantee lower property assessments.
“Certain demographics of people appreciate the higher density that can come along with some of the things we’re talking about and can appreciate the mixed-use opportunities that can come along with this,” he said. “And so property values might not necessarily drop as a result of that, but I’m not trying to make a very broad statement that [it] just wouldn’t happen. But I think there is evidence that certain people like to live in a more dense and mixed-use environment as opposed to something more suburban that other people can appreciate and enjoy.”
During the virtual meeting, participants were invited to voice their opinions on things such as allowing duplexes, townhouses, tri- and quadplexes in most residential districts, the limit on contiguous town home rows, and manufactured homes being permitted as single-family dwellings on their own lots.
The meeting drew 33 participants, but not all responded to every question.
Over 80% of the participants who answered agreed or strongly agreed with allowing town homes, duplexes, tri- and quadplexes in most residential district types.
A majority of participants, 53%, who answered also said they support town home rows being more than the current limit of eight contiguous units, while 29% said it should remain capped at eight and 12% said the cap should be reduced from eight.
The next such meeting will be held on July 14, and a recording of the town hall will be uploaded to the city website, www.harrisonburgva.gov, later this week. A public comment period on this portion of the draft ends before midnight July 6.
Through fall, staff will continue drafting the documents and engaging with the public. In fall and winter, the public review document will be compiled, and by late this year and early 2022, staff anticipates municipal public hearings at Planning Commission and City Council.
Comments can be made electronically on the draft’s website at www.online.encodeplus.com/regs/harrisonburg-va or by emailing thanh.dang@harrisonburgva.gov.
Public input has been part of the zoning and subdivision ordinance rewrite since last year. Harrisonburg’s zoning and subdivision survey drew 200 responses, according to results presented at a meeting to the ordinance advisory committee on Nov. 18.
The survey is part of an ongoing project to update the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinances, which have not been studied over the last 23 years.
