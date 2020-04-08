Talks between the owners of the Denton building in downtown Harrisonburg and staff of both the city and Rockingham County have come to a standstill amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
“We really haven’t had many conversations about it here in a while,” said Michael Parks, the head of communications for the city.
In October, it was reported that the localities were looking to purchase the building as an option to help alleviate the crowding in the court space and offices used by the area judicial system staff.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said in an October interview that the lack of space “makes it difficult to meet privately with victims and witnesses.”
It’s a problem that will only get worse as the community grows. The population of Harrisonburg is estimated at 56,012 for this year, a number that is projected to swell nearly 25%, or roughly 13,000, to 69,110 by 2040, according to the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
Many in the community expressed concern about the potential impact on downtown businesses and the overall community if the Denton project was approved.
In January, roughly 200 people attended a meeting hosted by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance to learn about previous downtown demolitions for judicial projects and to discuss how to save the Denton building from potential demolition.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the economic impact on city and county revenue could affect how the localities could expand court space in regards to the Denton building.
“Even if we reached an agreement, I could see us delaying [a purchase],” he said.
The Denton building lies on two parcels with three addresses — 50 S. Liberty St., 58 S. Liberty St. and 61 Court Square — with a combined assessed value of more than $3.7 million, according to 2020 data from the Harrisonburg City Real Estate Information System.
The drop in revenue as a result of the slowing or closing of businesses due to COVID-19 over the past few weeks have put a dent in budgets across the country. King said the budgets and local response to the pandemic is of greater concern at the moment.
“And frankly, no thought about [the Denton building] at all on our end at least for the past month,” he said. “We weren’t really very actively thinking about in January and February, but we definitely haven’t thought about through March and now. There have been other priorities.”
Parks and King both said the talks with the Denton building’s owners were limited.
“There was certainly more conversation in the community and coverage in the local media than there was ever really discussions,” Parks said. “It was something that came up, but it was never something we were actively moving towards.”
