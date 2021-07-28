TIMBERVILLE — C.K. Ray of Timberville ran in his first demolition derby at the age of 16. And except for three years away with the military between 18 and 21, he hasn’t stopped.
“It’s kind of in the family,” the 25-year-old said. “My father had run it when he was younger, and it rolled through to my uncle and cousins and it’s all I wanted to do as a younger kid and now I do it all the time.”
Last year, demo derby was many of the popular events canceled as county fairs across the nation were called off or scaled back.
But this year, the roar of engines, the crunching of steel and body panels and the squealing of tires in mud will return to county fairs, including those in Rockingham and Shenandoah.
Ray plans to be crashing, weaving, dashing and bashing his way through the competition with his outfitted 1958 Edsel Pacer, which he found overgrown in weeds on a Timberville lot and has rebuilt with the modifications needed for demolition derby.
Ray, a Timberville police officer, plans to run in four or five shows this year, including Rockingham County’s.
“Being your hometown show, it’s always one you like to go out and really try to tear something up,” he said.
Ray’s not the only longtime Valley derby driver looking forward to the return of county fair competitions.
Last year, Ronnie Hinkle, 37, of Edinburg, missed his first county fair show over the past 16 or 17 years that he has been driving in demolition derbies.
On Tuesday afternoon, he was continuing to work on his vehicles for this year’s competitions with his cousin Jesse Clark at a workshop on Clark’s dairy farm in Edinburg.
Hinkle said much of the new interest in demolition derby driving is in the smaller, compact stock classes, which require less money to get a vehicle up to snuff.
“A lot of people, they want to run, but at the same token, they don’t want to get involved when there’s a lot money going out, and a lot of people don’t have the money,” Hinkle said.
Mick Rutter of Zanesville, Ohio, started a business with his family in 2016 to run demolition derbies and has run the shows at the Rockingham and Shenandoah fairs. The Rutter family business, Sarge and Sons, will run the local shows again this year.
Rutter said he has seen participation numbers dwindle for drivers, though shows always draw a crowd, especially at county fairs.
However, he said, numbers this year seem to be higher than usual. For instance, at a derby last weekend in Dublin, there were 25 cars competing versus the last time they ran an event there in 2019, with about 15.
This weekend, Sarge and Sons will be running a derby in Goshen, Ind., where participating car numbers have been dropping for years, according to Rutter.
“We’ll see there whether it’s going up or not,” he said.
The Orndorffs of Woodstock, Bill and his son, Josh, are also in the process of getting vehicles ready for competition at the upcoming fairs.
Bill, 53, known on the derby circuit as “Wild Bill,” has been driving in derbies for nearly four decades. Josh Orndorff, 23, ran his first derby at the age of 16.
The Orndorffs travel the country to various demolition derbies with their heavily kitted-out cars, where the engine and transmission alone can cost around $8,500.
“It’s a very expensive sport,” Bill Orndorff said. “It used to be a bunch of rednecks having fun on the weekend. It ain’t like that anymore.”
He said the level of competition in the larger, more customized classes has reached the point of national competitions where tens of thousands of dollars can be won at events in Virginia and across the country. It has also spawned a cottage industry of specialized parts made for demolition derby vehicles.
More casual people are still able to get involved with derby driving through increasingly popular “gut and go” derby classes, according to the Orndorffs. “Gut and go” is a term for the a level of competition where participants mostly remove parts of the car that could fly off and make other safety adjustments to compete. Though the vehicles are less tough and kitted out, “gut and go” is cheaper and easier for friends of drivers to get involved with the sport, especially for shows like county fairs, according to the Orndorffs.
Josh Orndorff said he’s looking forward to the Shenandoah County Fair, where he’ll be driving an old Lincoln Continental with an engine he’ll take out of a derby car that’s seen its last competition.
“We really enjoy traveling and going to big shows in Ohio or Kansas or Maryland, you know, and other places, but there’s nothing quite like your hometown show,” he said.
Like Bill to Josh Orndorff, Ray said he wants to pass his passion for the sport to friends, neighbors and family — especially his soon-to-be-born daughter that he and his wife are expecting any day now.
“As long as the sport is still alive and doesn’t die off, hopefully, I’d like to see my daughter run youth classes and eventually go on to build her own rides,” Ray said.
