In its second meeting of the year, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission will again evaluate a proposed apartment complex, according to city documents.
Charlottesville-based Bluestone Land LLC will represent property owners Joyce A. Shultz and Joyce A. Shultz MD Living Trust in their requests to build a nine-building, 156-unit development at 765 E. Market St. and other parcels totaling nearly 6.5 acres. Over two-thirds of the units would have two bedrooms or less.
Attempts to contact a representative of Bluestone Land and the property owner were unsuccessful Friday.
According to applicant documents, the development called The Edge would be located between the Family Dollar and Rolling Hills Antique Mall on East Market Street. It would also feature a pool and amenity building, according to applicant documents.
Five of the apartment buildings would be three stories and three would have parts that are three stories and parts that are four, according to applicant documents.
As part of the proposal, the applicants would build out Franklin Street, connecting it to East Market Street with sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Out of the 23 parcels the project would encompass, 16 are vacant, according to city documents. The parcels nearest East Market Street are zoned for business, while the parcels across from each other on Franklin Street are zoned for residential use.
The applicants are asking to rezone all the parcels to high-density residential use and for a special-use permit to build dwellings with more than 12 units per building, according to applicant documents.
It is estimated the property will create 51 vehicle trips in the peak afternoon hours, which is 49 short of triggering the need for a traffic impact analysis, according to city staff documents.
“When a development reaches or exceeds 100-trips in the peak hour, this threshold is what typically causes concern for traffic safety and delays,” the document said.
Even before The Edge, apartments make up nearly 75% of the dwellings planned or proposed to be built in Harrisonburg, according to Valley real estate blog HarrisonburgHousingToday.com. It is unclear how many of these plans and proposals will come to fruition as many have been in the works for years, according to the blog.
One such development that is still under scrutiny is the Simms Pointe proposal on 4.73 acres east of 294 Lucy Drive.
At Planning Commission’s January meeting, the advisory panel supported a project to bring 274 apartment units and two parking decks on the same parcel as the Regal Theater and opened a public hearing on a controversial 80-unit development on Lucy Drive.
Neighbors around the Lucy Drive site have said they aren’t just concerned about the traffic impact or changes to the sites use, but they also do not trust the developer to keep the property in good condition. They worry that if the project is built, even those who live there will be dissatisfied.
The company, Ohio-based firm Woda Cooper, has denied the allegations and cited industry and local awards and high resident retention rate as evidence of the good care it takes of its properties and tenants. Bluestone Land is also an applicant for the development.
On Saturday, neighbors gathered at the Lucy Drive site to protest the development, according to a photo provided by one of the neighbors, Rick Nagel.
The project went before the Harrisonburg Planning Commission in January. Many neighbors wanted to raise concerns at the meeting but were unable to due to technical issues with the virtual meeting, and a public hearing on the matter was continued till the commission meets Wednesday.
