The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will consider proposals for two large residential developments at the advisory board’s Wednesday meeting, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg Regal and Armada Hoffler will present their plans for two apartment blocks totaling no more than 274 units and a parking garage between Evelyn Byrd Avenue and the existing Regal movie theater, according to the applicants’ documents.
Planning Commission will also review a development plan on Lucy Drive less than half a mile from the movie theater.
Bluestone Land Co., with representatives Woda Cooper Development, is seeking a special-use permit, a rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land use guide map at 290, 294, and 298 Lucy Drive for a 111-unit development comprising of two three-story apartment blocks to be named Simms Pointe.
Back by the movie theater, Armada Hoffler’s development would be built on a portion of 9.544 acres of land that is being used as a parking lot for the cinema, according to the documents.
The developers are seeking City Council’s approval to allow multifamily projects in general business districts and a special-use permit for the project itself, according to city documents.
The cinema would keep the parking lots east and south of the cinema, according to the plans.
The larger of the two apartment blocks would be built northeast of the cinema. It is planned to be five stories and over 257,000 square feet with 250 units, a basement and a courtyard.
The smaller apartment building would be across the existing access road that connects Evelyn Byrd Avenue to the movie theater, according to plans.
The smaller apartment building would consist of 24 units in a four-story, nearly 29,000 square foot structure, according to plans. Plans also call for a four-story parking garage attached the west of the smaller apartment building with 368 spaces, according to plans.
Sidewalks are planned along the access road between Evelyn Byrd and the movie theater, as well as a crosswalk connecting the larger apartment block to the smaller apartment block and parking deck, according to applicant documents.
Staff recommends approval of the requests on the condition the developers construct a bus stop with a vehicle pull-off and shelter on the site, according to city documents.
“Staff believes that the design [of the development] will create an environment that is more accessible, interesting, and safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists,” said a memo from the Community Development Department to the Planning Commission. “Furthermore, adding more residential units to the market will benefit the community’s need for more housing and for people who want to live in the city.”
Staff also recommends approval of the project on Lucy Drive, citing its benefit in increasing the stock of affordable housing in beneficial areas and that the project includes units with one, two and three bedrooms.
The city has a lack of affordable housing and its most dire need is of affordable single-bed units, according to a 2021 comprehensive housing study.
The developers are seeking to target Simms Pointe at local working families, according to documents.
The 4.7 acres of land proposed for the apartments and parking lot is vacant. The buildings would be up against Lucy Drive, while the parking lot would have one entrance and there would be no more than 1.5 parking spaces per dwelling unit, according to developer documents.
Peak morning traffic would be 41 trips per hour, which would increase to 51 trips per hour at the afternoon peak, according to a traffic study conducted by the Harrisonburg Public Works Department.
The 2018 comprehensive plan marks the site for “limited commercial” use, according to city documents.
A dozen residents from the nearby Bluestone Hills subdivision sent public comments to staff by Friday asking the applicants’ requests be denied — citing traffic concerns, the comprehensive plan and a precedent from a previous decision about a similarly dense but mixed-use project in 2018.
Previously, Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a proposed four three-story building complex featuring offices and 117 units proposed by Madison Lucy Realty at the same Lucy Drive site. City Council subsequently unanimously voted to deny the requests in a crowded October 2018 meeting.
In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission will also consider:
• A special-use permit request from Vincenzo Luigi Dattolo and representatives at Blue Ridge Marble at 84 Pleasant Valley Road to allow manufacturing, processing and assembly operations
• A special-use permit and rezoning requests from Our Community Place for a project at 50 and 52 Reservoir St. to provide four units of one-bedroom dwellings to those transitioning out of homelessness
• A special-use permit request from Heather and Bronson Griscom for a short-term rental at 217 Franklin St.
