WASHINGTON — As part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, nearly four million seniors on Medicare with diabetes started to see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month this past January, saving some seniors hundreds of dollars for a month’s supply.
In Virginia, 9.5% of adults over 18 have a diabetes diagnosis and there are an estimated 647,587 adults over 18 who have diabetes in Virginia, according to the dataset.
Last week, Eli Lilly, the largest manufacturer of insulin in the United States lowered their prices. Eli Lilly announced they are lowering the cost of insulin by 70% and capping what patients pay out-of-pocket for insulin at $35.
This action, driven by the momentum from the Inflation Reduction Act, could benefit millions of Americans with diabetes in all fifty states and U.S. territories. The President continues to call on Congress to finish the job and cap costs at $35 for all Americans.
A Department of Health and Human Services dataset breaks down how many adults are living with diabetes in each state, highlighting the cumulative number of adults that could experience lower insulin costs from the Inflation Reduction Act’s insulin cost cap for seniors, and industry’s follow-on actions.
Data shows that these cost-saving measures will disproportionately impact communities of color. Black, Hispanic, and American Indian and Alaska Native adults have higher rates of diabetes in the United States than white Americans.
Additional information on how many seniors in each state are already benefiting from the change is available from the Department of Health and Human Services.
The estimates are developed from a base that incorporates the 2020 Census, Vintage 2020 estimates, and (for the U.S. only) 2020 Demographic Analysis estimates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.