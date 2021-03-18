BRIDGEWATER — It looks like an ATM, has a screen like an ATM and deals with money like an ATM. But the money isn’t always green — or even tangible.
The digital currency machine was set up at independently owned Bridgewater Foods last week, according to owner Lee Armbuster.
Bitcoin and other digital currencies are only available electronically and the CoinCloud machine in Bridgewater Foods can exchange your cash for the digital currency and vice versa.
“I think it’s interesting that there’s a Bitcoin ATM in the area,” said Morgan Benton, an associate professor of Integrated Science and Technology at James Madison University and digital currency researcher, in a Wednesday email. “It’s the first one I’ve heard about.”
To operate the machine, a user enters their mobile phone number. The machine’s system then sends a verification code to the user’s phone. The user enters that code into the machine to continue.
Then the CoinCloud user can choose to buy or sell portions or complete Bitcoin or 19 other types of digital currency, including Etherium and Tron. Several other digital currencies are coming soon, according to the kiosk system. The digital currency is stored in holders’ digital wallets, which are electronic devices, web services or software programs used to store financial information.
Bitcoin is by far the most valuable of the digital currency and passed $50,000 for a single full unit on Feb. 16. The value of a full Bitcoin on Wednesday was $58,081 while the next most valuable blockchain currency was Etherium, priced at $1,820.76, according to data from Goldprice.org.
The idea for virtual currencies was conceived and gained steam along with the increased demand for computers and other digital devices and Bitcoin became the first cryptocurrency in 2008, according to Forbes. Cryptocurrency is a form of virtual currency that uses cryptography to make sure counterfeits cannot be produced, according to Investopedia.
The CoinCloud in Bridgewater is the first in the Shenandoah Valley and one of 18 so far in Virginia, with more than half in Richmond, according to CoinCloud’s website. CoinCloud was founded in 2014 by Chris McAlary and had over 1,661 kiosks in 2020.
“I’m sure they’ll become a lot more popular as people understand what the heck it is,” Armbuster said, who himself admitted being somewhat unfamiliar with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
But for now, Armbuster said the machine still generates a lot of curiosity when customers first notice it.
“It stops them in their tracks,” he said.
But that curiosity gives way to grimacing, according to Armbuster, when people see the home screen of the kiosk shows the price of Bitcoin through the CoinCloud system.
The CoinCloud machine’s arrival in Bridgewater is an indication digital currencies are becoming more mainstream, according to Benton.
“As more and more people become familiar with and accustomed to the idea of decentralized, digital currency, it’s likely we’ll see a variety of different innovations, perhaps even entire marketplaces centered around exchange media other than dollars,” Benton said. “There are a bunch of cultural, institutional, technological and infrastructure hurdles that must be cleared before that can happen. In the meantime, though, I see it as more of a novelty.”
Benton said he is not a financial expert, but has publicly said and abides by the rule to not invest anymore in digital currencies than he could “comfortably afford” to lose.
He also said downsides to digital currency include risk of the currency becoming worthless since it has no value beyond what people are willing to pay for it, the holder losing access to their digital wallet or the wallet being hacked.
“I think of cryptocurrency less as investing and more as entertainment in the same way as one might spend money on lottery tickets or at a casino,” Benton said.
Armbuster said he doesn’t get any portion of transactions made on the machine. The wholesaler for Bridgewater Foods signed an agreement with CoinCloud and the company pays the market to have the machine in the Bridgewater store, according to Armbuster. He said he signed a three-year initial agreement for the machine’s presence.
“I believe in being up to date and there’s really nothing more up to date than having a Bitcoin machine,” Armbuster said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.