Chris Ashley had been importing masks for months, one of the many suppliers with connections in China helping to bring needed personal protective equipment to American shores as domestic supply couldn’t keep pace.
“With the increased trade tensions with China, and it’s clear the pandemic wasn’t going away, we got to the next logical step of, ‘How can we be a part of the solution instead of just putting a Band-Aid on this?’” Ashley, a James Madison University graduate, said in a February interview.
Ashley and others in the Harrisonburg and James Madison University communities started a company producing American-made masks, and on Feb. 10, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the firm, Valley Guard Supply, would expand its operations on East Washington Street in Harrisonburg to 45 jobs as part of a $1 million investment.
But as of Thursday, the company still has not been able to fill the new 45 jobs and is finding the expansion hard, according to Nicky Swayne, general manager of Valley Guard Supply and CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council.
“The mask manufacturers that have stepped up at this moment are struggling to stay alive and continue production,” Swayne said. “We are still in production, but we are not currently growing at the clip that we had predicted earlier because obviously we’re not going to produce when there is not demand.”
She said this not only has to do with reduced mask-wearing as vaccinations increase and COVID-19 restrictions end, but also because those who are still buying PPE are returning to old sources, namely offshored factories, because they’re cheaper.
Discussions about bringing back essential production from offshore sources such as China reached a climax months ago, with economic developers and public safety officials recognizing how reckless it was to allow such important manufacturing to move overseas, where supply chains can easily be disrupted.
In July 2020, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association held discussions about the importance of reshoring PPE manufacturing to avoid future desperation in obtaining the materials during a crisis.
Some firms have made the switch, such as Sentara Healthcare, which no longer acquires any PPE from overseas, according to spokesperson Jenn Downs.
But despite these discussions and vows, the push for American reshoring of PPE and other essential products has waned as the power of the dollar once again makes itself known, according to Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association.
“It’s disappointing to see the state and the public health care procurement system has not rewarded the really monumental achievements of the manufacturers by at least procuring American-made products first instead of buying the cheapest product they can find,” Vassey said.
The cost of American goods is higher than foreign competition due things such as higher wages and the government vetting process for PPE, he said. But the American products are worth it, not just for their increased quality, but for the assurance that good supply will be available when it is most needed, unlike when the pandemic first broke out a year and a half ago, Vassey said.
“What we’d like to see is someone take a very sober, analytical look at the weaknesses in our critical infrastructure over the last 18 months, like we have, and notice we have supply chain problems with PPE and one of the best ways we can resolve it is making sure we have access to domestic PPE,” Vassey said.
And he said this problem is seen with other products, but PPE is the “most acute example,” he said.
“What we had hoped was the one thing the state would do after this is the state and the public health care system would at least acknowledge the critical weaknesses in our infrastructure, where they were buying and dependent on foreign goods and the least they would do is preferentially source that material at last from” domestic sources, Vassey said.
GenEdge is an economic development consultant group that has been working to leverage federal funds to jump-start PPE production in Virginia. It helped Valley Guard Supply obtain funding from a GO Virginia grant through the Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program.
Bill Donohue, president and executive director, said the previous momentum behind reshoring seems to have slowed.
“To date, it looks like those buying groups are buying by lowest price, and I’m disappointed, personally, that practice is continuing to happen,” Donohue said.
He said though mask demand is on a downturn right now, there are expectations it will swing back up and with even more customers than just health care systems, including nursing homes and first responders. And during that time, buyers will look for closer, regional producers, such as Valley Guard Supply.
“Hopefully, we have a pretty decent collective memory and take collective action in as a proactive a manner as possible to avoid these pitfalls in the future,” he said.
The high-paying, stable jobs created by such focus on American production are another benefit of reshoring essential production.
“I believe we’re making good steps,” Donohue said. “I wish we were making more.”
On Jan. 25, President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating federal purchasers prioritize American-made products, including steel and PPE.
Both Swayne and Vassey said a statewide version would help reshoring efforts in the commonwealth.
A statement could not be obtained from Northam’s office Thursday afternoon about potential interest in such an approach.
The Virginia Department of Health is “tracking” how Biden’s executive order is reshaping domestic manufacturing for resilience, according to a Thursday email from Melissa Gordon, a spokesperson for VDH.
Swayne said it boils down to the priorities of customers.
“Unless the rest of the consumers also decide that in order to support their own manufacturers and their own American workers in the U.S. and support their own economy, then the offshoring continues and then all of the capacities that were built, for example in mask manufacturing, will atrophy again,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.