Online Photo
Four power poles down on N. Main Strret in Bridgewater that will need to be replaced, according to Allen Moon, a supervisor for Dominion Energy. He expects it to take until late tonight or early Wednesday morning.

 Ian Munro / DN-R

BRIDGEWATER — Shortly before 10 a.m., Randall Good, 18, of Dayton, was driving through Bridgewater on a tractor and towing an empty trailer. Good said he heard a noise, looked back at the trailer and saw it wasn't in the road.

What followed was the sound of loud crash as power lines came down between Green Street and United Bank at 309 N. Main St., knocking out the electricity for about 2,400 area residents and draping the tractor Gold was driving in wires.

“Linemen think it was a trailer that had caught a wire, but they just don’t know for certain,” said Julia Pilipenko, a Dominion spokesperson.

The incident resulted in four lines and two transformers being damaged, according to Samantha Moore, another Dominion spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries, according to Lee Ann Zimmerman, a sergeant with the Bridgewater Police Department.

Good said he sat in the tractor until maintenance crews gave him the OK that it was safe to exit.

By 12:30, power had been restored to approximately 1,200 nearby homes by Dominion linemen, Pilipenko said.

At 3:15 p.m., two of the four poles had been repaired and Dominion was estimating another 700 area homes should have power in the next hour.

However, parts of Dinkle Avenue and Main Street in Bridgewater will not have power until the last two poles are repaired, which could be later Tuesday, Pilipenko said.

Around noon, Allen Moon, a supervisor for Dominion, estimated the work would take until late Tuesday to early Wednesday morning before repairs were completed.

Contact Ian Munro at 574-6278 or imunro@dnronline.com. Follow Ian on Twitter @IanMunroDNR

