BRIDGEWATER — Shortly before 10 a.m., Randall Good, 18, of Dayton, was driving through Bridgewater on a tractor and towing an empty trailer. Good said he heard a noise, looked back at the trailer and saw it wasn't in the road.
What followed was the sound of loud crash as power lines came down between Green Street and United Bank at 309 N. Main St., knocking out the electricity for about 2,400 area residents and draping the tractor Gold was driving in wires.
“Linemen think it was a trailer that had caught a wire, but they just don’t know for certain,” said Julia Pilipenko, a Dominion spokesperson.
Nate Miller, who lives nearby, talks about how the Bridgewater power outage has impacted his family, home and day. pic.twitter.com/oO6WegXmpB— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) December 17, 2019
The incident resulted in four lines and two transformers being damaged, according to Samantha Moore, another Dominion spokesperson.
There were no reported injuries, according to Lee Ann Zimmerman, a sergeant with the Bridgewater Police Department.
Good said he sat in the tractor until maintenance crews gave him the OK that it was safe to exit.
By 12:30, power had been restored to approximately 1,200 nearby homes by Dominion linemen, Pilipenko said.
Julia Pilipenko, a spokeswoman for Dominion Energy, said that about 2,400 Bridgewater area residents are without power after a tractor caused four poles to break. pic.twitter.com/1y2HrHgxG4— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) December 17, 2019
At 3:15 p.m., two of the four poles had been repaired and Dominion was estimating another 700 area homes should have power in the next hour.
However, parts of Dinkle Avenue and Main Street in Bridgewater will not have power until the last two poles are repaired, which could be later Tuesday, Pilipenko said.
Megan Byler, coordinator of Parks and Rec. for Bridgewater, discusses the outage's impact on town business. pic.twitter.com/SWDUoliMt8— Ian Munro (@iamIanMunro) December 17, 2019
Around noon, Allen Moon, a supervisor for Dominion, estimated the work would take until late Tuesday to early Wednesday morning before repairs were completed.
