Alex Reut held a solemn vigil that was broken by the occasional car horn and wave out the window by drivers and passengers traveling around the intersection of East Market Street, Linda Lane and Burgess Road in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
The 66-year-old Massanutten resident and Ukrainian Border Guard Service veteran stood there with a Ukrainian flag in one hand and an American flag in the other in front of a homemade sign that had the message Ukrainian border guards gave an invading vessel last week — “Russian warship, go [expletive] yourself.”
In his years as a border guard, Reut was stationed on Zmiiniy Island, the island where the message was given before the border guards were ultimately captured by Russian forces, which have invaded Ukraine.
Reut said people haven’t just been showing their support by honking and waving at him. They’ve also given him money that he is now trying to figure out how to best get to Ukrainians in need.
Local Ukrainians such as Reut have been showing their support and are collecting money to send to their home country for humanitarian needs such as food, clothing and housing as civilians flee war-torn regions of the former Soviet nation since the Russians first invaded.
“We have people on the front lines,” said Max Moroz, an American whose parents are Ukrainian.
“Our friends and families are directly involved with what’s going on,” said Moroz, a youth member at Slavic Christian Church in Harrisonburg.
Religious communities have also been organizing larger efforts, according to Moroz.
About 10 businesses have already pledged to support the donation drive organized by Slavic Christian Church, he said.
On March 13, the church will host a fundraiser with hot food and coffee for sale to raise money for the four groups it is supporting starting at 1 p.m., according to Moroz. He said all the money will go directly to the groups.
Money will go to various places, such as to help open churches, Bible schools and camps in western Ukraine to house refugees fleeing from the other side of the country, he said.
“There’s an overload of refugees, and they’re looking for any help,” Moroz said.
Additionally, the money will go to support rest areas for refugees as they travel out of Kyiv, which is under siege by Russian forces, he said.
“There’s already a huge number of people who don’t have homes anymore,” he said.
Money will also be sent from the church to northern Ukraine and where a bishop they are connected with is helping to organize new permanent housing and refugee living quarters, according to Moroz.
Anyone who wants to donate should look to organizations that are able to actually get funding to where it needs to go, according to Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia. Partnerships based on previous relationships, like church networks, are more trustworthy than other avenues, Wheeler said.
“That’s a cleaner way to do it than just trusting a crowdfunding page where you don’t know who you’re giving it to, how they’re going to get it to the people who need it and how it’s going to be used,” she said.
Making donations matter can sometimes be tricky, she said.
“The biggest thing you want to consider when making donations are — is it going to someone who is on the ground in the area and has the ability to help the people that need it?” Wheeler said.
First Russian Baptist Church in Mount Crawford is also collecting donations for Ukraine, according to Yuri Suslaev, a pastor at the church.
He said the church has a committee that will review requests coming from Ukraine as a result of the war to make sure the funds are going to be spent on what civilians need.
“We’ll verify the requests and make sure it is a valid request, and when we send monetary help, we only do it through trusted sources to make sure the funds go to their intended purpose,” Suslaev said.
The focus at the moment for the church’s efforts will be monetary as the civilians need immediate help while fleeing and ports are closed to any other types of donations, according to Suslaev.
“There’s just a lot of misconception, and I know there’s a lot of people reaching out to us looking for immediate help such as food and medicine,” he said.
Anybody interested in donating can contact the church, Suslaev said.
Reut said another way the community could show support is a human chain, which residents did in the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and Ukraine in 1989 and 1990, respectively. Reut said he was a part of roughly 3 million people who held hands between Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and Lviv — a distance of nearly 300 miles, according to RadioFreeEurope, a nonprofit funded by the U.S. Congress.
“Just for 30 minutes,” he said. “You don’t have to be Ukrainian to be part of the human chain.”
For Reut, he said he is still figuring out what course is best, but he thinks he will donate the money he has gotten to the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, which he trusts.
Moroz said every dollar counts, especially due to the high value of the dollar in Ukraine during the war, where $10 there is worth around $300 here, he said.
“It’s crazy how much you can do with just a little bit of money,” he said.
