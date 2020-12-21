Area food banks are facing supply issues as record amounts of people are seeking nutritional assistance during the pandemic and ensuing economic fallout, according to food bank workers.
Since March, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has had to buy $5.3 million worth of food — a 167% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Abena Foreman-Trice, spokesperson for the Verona-based organization. The organization covers 25 counties and eight cities on both sides of the Blue Ridge from Winchester to Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
"We are having to buy more food to meet the needs," she said.
A compounding problem is volunteers.
Volunteers at food banks tend to be older, and with the pandemic, are more likely to stay home to avoid contracting COVID-19, according to Barbara Warns, coordinator for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church's food pantry in Harrisonburg.
"Donations are down, volunteers are down and we have to screen our volunteers," she said.
Donations from regular partners to Blessed Sacrament's pantry have dropped roughly 34%, and the number of regular volunteers went down from 87 to 38, according to Warns.
She said volunteers are screened for symptoms and told to quarantine if they travel since the pantry can't close with the demand from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents.
"We cannot [close]. The community wouldn't make it," Warns said.
Reduced incomes are likely part of what has led to decreased individual donations, since families are trying to feed themselves before they can afford to donate money or resources to pantries, according to Warns.
"It's understandable that people can't donate like they did," she said.
Another factor is people cannot see flyers or hear from other members about needs at church-affiliated or other pantries because services are limited or remote, according to Warns.
Companies such as Walmart and Kroger that typically partner with the pantry have also reduced their donations since they know they can sell the food instead, according to Warns.
Foreman-Trice said food loads have also been delayed and trucks have arrived with less stock than expected.
"We have experienced some tension in the supply chain that interfered with our ability to get emergency food supplies because of the pandemic and throughout certain periods," Foreman-Trice said.
Over the past several years, the number of people needing support from BRAFB had been dropping after spiking during the last economic downturn of the Great Recession roughly 12 years ago, she said.
The number of people visiting BRAFB never dropped below pre-Great Recession levels when the COVID-19 pandemic caused another spike, according to Foreman-Price.
However, the first federal stimulus and extra unemployment insurance helped reduce need at the food banks as demand started surging in March, she said.
"That helped keep us from being completely overwhelmed the way you may have seen [at] some other food banks," Foreman-Trice said.
Since supports have run out, an increasing number of people have had to turn to food banks again or for the first time, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Foreman-Trice said the winter months typically bring more people to food banks.
“When the temperature changes over and individuals have the added expenses of heating homes, we do see the increased need for groceries,” Foreman-Trice said.
Roughly 17% of visits to all BRAFB and partner pantries are people who have never had to use food banks in the network before, she said.
"We understand the increase in new need is related to unemployment," Foreman-Trice said.
At Hope Distributed on Saturday, roughly 140 people picked up food, many for the first time.
Though the pantry has struggled with staffing sometimes, new volunteers have also come to fill in, according to Jeff Wilhelm, the director of Hope Distributed.
"With what we’ve been facing, that's as good as gold in my book," he said.
Donations to Hope Distributed have been steady, but Wilhelm said he understands why people could be more hesitant to share resources.
"Just like families that come to the food bank, this week they may be fine, but they don’t know what's going to happen next week," he said. "That's the biggest issue — the unknown."
