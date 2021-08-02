Downtown Harrisonburg entrepreneurs said some of the changes made to parking are impacting their businesses.
“The changes that affect the people who have to park there all day, that’s what’s negatively affecting businesses,” said Amy Strunk, owner of Rocktown Yarn in the Agora Downtown Market.
Behind the market is the Water Street Parking Deck, where the facility’s 10-hour parking spots have been turned into four-hour spots to encourage higher turnover of visitors, but many of the parking spots were also converted into permit parking on weekdays.
The changes were based on recommendations from a city-commissioned parking study presented to staff, City Council and the public in early 2020.
Desman, a consulting firm, performed a variety of studies using statistical models and on-the-ground data observation to come up with recommendations for how the city should proceed with parking planning.
The changes nearly doubled the number of permit parking spaces to 469 from 257 and also creates 479 four-hour parking spaces.
Strunk said it is “frustrating” to walk by permit parking spots during weekdays and see them empty — where employees or potential customers could be parked instead.
Strunk was in Charlottesville on Saturday and saw the city had a large amount of permit parking, but the price is $95 a month — more than double Harrisonburg’s fee of $40 a month.
However, she said, though the figure seems small, many downtown businesses at best make $4,000 per employee. And with the city’s 1% sales tax, paying $40 for an employee to park is basically doubling the rate.
“We’re already struggling to bring [revenue in] right now because traffic is still down,” Strunk said.
Fellow Agora Market business owner Kathy Hurst said she also has problems with the cost of a parking permit. Hurst operates Heartworn Vintage with her daughter.
“I feel like most of the people I’ve talked to are willing to pay for a permit, but not $40 a month,” Hurst said. “If it was something like half of that, I would’ve been more willing to go with that.”
Hurst and Strunk said some employees could walk to work from home or from parking spots further out.
But others who may be older or have accessibility issues need to be closer, but also may not be able to move their cars regularly every four hours. Plus, it goes against the idea of downtown shoppers and visitors using the four-hour spots for short trips, they said.
“The issue is more about the perception of availability of parking,” Strunk said. “A lot of people will say ‘I don’t want to go downtown. There’s never anywhere to park.’”
Shami Pizarro, assistant general manager of Cuban Burger, said as college students return, it will become even harder for employees to find a place to park near work, especially if they have to jump out during a shift to move their car.
“We have people from Charlottesville that are driving over and we have people that are working doubles here and work all day,” Pizarro said.
She said many of the changes in downtown, such as the new trash bins and parking adjustments, are impacting the business community negatively.
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has been a good point for support and organization for downtown businesses such as Cuban Burger to make their concerns known to city staff, according to Pizarro.
Strunk and Hurst said they feel as though their concerns have been documented by staff, but not addressed properly.
“It’s just that my biggest gripe is the timing of this and coming right off this pandemic where all of us small-business people downtown are struggling, it seems like they’re not small-business friendly anymore,” Hurst said.
She said the parking plan staff created after commissioning a study has many good points in it and business owners arguably should have been in more contact with staff about potential changes on the horizon, but the entrepreneurs had more immediate issues to deal with, such as staying open.
“We probably all should’ve banded together and jumped then, but we didn’t because we’re all still trying to get back on track from last year,” Hurst said.
The city began public engagement about changes to downtown parking in meetings with property owners on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2019, according to a previous interview with Public Works Director Tom Hartman.
There was also a public forum on Aug. 28, 2019, a survey held between Aug. 29 and Sept. 19, 2019, a second public forum held on Jan. 1, 2020, and another survey open between Jan. 23 and Feb. 13, 2020. The first survey received 1,100 responses, while the second survey received 300 responses, Hartman said previously.
Like the other entrepreneurs, Strunk said, she recognizes the work staff put into obtaining and creating a plan for parking. But it’s the way the plan is being implemented and unwillingness of staff to make changes at this point that sets the issue apart, according to Strunk.
“We’re still struggling to attract the small, charming [businesses] that are what gives downtown its flair,” she said. “It feels like a really bad move to charge such a high price for parking at a time like this as we are trying attract new people and coming off one of the worst years in history for restaurants and retail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.