The sidewalk along the Water Street parking deck and Blacks Run in downtown Harrisonburg will be overhauled beginning on Monday, according to a press release from the city.
Construction will take about a month to complete. The new sidewalk connecting Bruce and Water streets will feature a decorative pattern and improved drainage capability. Pedestrians are asked to to use Liberty and South Main street sidewalks until the overhaul is complete.
"We heard concerns from citizens and business owners in Downtown about the condition of this section of sidewalk. We listened to the concerns and were able to secure funding for this improvement," said Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg Public Works director, said in the release. — Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.