Families are invited to meet Santa at the drive-thru of Pendleton Community Bank's location on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg on Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Without exiting cars, families will be able to speak with Santa on the other side of the bank teller window. Families are asked to keep the visit with Santa to three minutes or less so as many families as possible can have the same opportunity, according to a press release from the bank.
The event is organized by the bank and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
“When HDR approached us about this idea, we were honored to play a role in making Christmas special for the children in our Harrisonburg community after all they’ve gone through this year,” William Loving, president and CEO of PCB, said in the release. “Our downtown team is so excited to be apart of this safe way for families to visit Santa this year, not to mention putting our centrally located drive-thru to a great community use.”
— Staff Reports
