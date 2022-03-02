A man died after crashing into an embankment near the intersection of East Market Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue in Harrisonburg on Wednesday morning, according to police.
The driver, whose name has been withheld by police, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center in serious condition after the single-vehicle crash along East Market Street, according to Harrisonburg Police Department Lt. Chris Monahan.
The man later died at Sentara RMH, HPD Sgt. Wayne Westfall said.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Westfall said the driver was traveling on Evelyn Byrd Avenue and went straight into the embankment at the end of the road at the T-intersection with East Market Street. HPD's Accident Reconstruction Team was on scene, and the cause is still under investigation.
"As of right now, we're just working it as a single-vehicle crash, and everything else is still pending investigation," Monahan said on the scene.
All lanes of East Market Street reopened at 1:32 p.m., according to Harrisonburg officials. Previously, all westbound lanes of East Market Street were closed from Stone Spring Road to Country Club Road.
Westfall asked witnesses and those with information to call HPD at 540-437-2672.
