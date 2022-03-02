A driver of a vehicle has been taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center in serious condition after a one-vehicle crash along East Market Street on Wednesday morning, according to Harrisonburg Police Department Lt. Chris Monahan.
First responders are at the scene of the incident at the intersection of East Market Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue in Harrisonburg.
The Accident Reconstruction Team is on scene and officials continue to investigate, according to Monahan.
"As of right now, we're just working it as a single-vehicle crash and everything else is still pending investigation," he said.
All lanes of East Market Street reopened at 1:32 p.m., according to Harrisonburg officials. Previously, all westbound lanes of East Market Street were closed from Stone Spring Road to Country Club Road.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.