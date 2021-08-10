WEYERS CAVE — Bryce Rodgers and his wife Heather stepped into the log cabin they are remodeling and set to work.
Bryce previously did some demolition that required hammering, but he’s used to a different way of creating a beat.
Bryce’s father, Dale Rodgers of Dayton, remembers the first drum kit he bought for his then 4-year-old son.
“He beat a hole through those pretty quick,” Rodgers said. “And by third grade he was playing in front of people.”
And that was the beginning.
Bryce Rodgers, now 29, has recently retired from his music career that brought him to Nashville and, from there, on world tours as the drummer for famous pop country acts like Jordan Davis.
“I got to do what I always wanted to do and just straight up, glory to God for that,” Bryce Rodgers said. “He gave me a dream to do and I’m so thankful that I got to do it.”
Rodgers estimates he has played about 150 shows a year for the past decade, starting with his time at Liberty University where he went to study music. He would spend his weekends playing for churches, helping lead worship and doing the same during 10 weeks of summer.
“Every Friday afternoon, we were finishing class, loading a trailer full of gear and driving a 15-person passenger van somewhere within the Southeast and get back Sunday night or Mondays,” Rodgers said.
It was at Liberty he and his wife Heather met. Shortly after graduating, they moved to Nashville, where Rodgers’ extensive touring had made connections. He worked at a Starbucks coffee shop from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then would self-teach himself how to play songs for band shows that evening.
He first started playing with Hannah Kerr and played with more and more folks. Eventually, he got connected with Davis.
With that band, he played on “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show” and numerous concerts of 50,000 or more people at places such as the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Awards.
During his high school days, he began playing with the church band at Cornerstone Church at the Lake. That’s where Alan Good, now 53, of Harrisonburg, first started to play music with Rodgers.
Rodgers said Good was a “big mentor” to him.
“When he started playing, I could immediately tell he had a really high level of talent,” Good said.
Good played bass while Rodgers played the drums and the two, like any good pairing of bassist and drummer, had to “clock together,” Good said.
Rodgers “was just so open to advice and open to learning and he just wanted to learn and he didn’t have to learn something more than once,” Good said. “He had it.”
Good saw at least one show that Rodgers played with Davis several years back. And he wasn’t too surprised that Rodgers had made it in the music world.
Good would often drive Rodgers home after practice during Rodgers’ four high school years playing music at Cornerstone Church at the Lake.
“I remember telling him one evening there’s no guarantees, but he had the potential to make it in the music business,” Good said.
He said he considers himself fortunate for having played with Rodgers and the young man would have made it in the music industry regardless of any impact Good particularly had on him.
“He was one of the rare people with lots of talent, a great attitude as well and was really teachable,” Good said. “As a ninth grader, I may have had something to teach him, but not anymore.”
Dale Rodgers and his wife, Dena, have been supportive of their son in his pursuit of a drumming career, especially as that meant bringing him to concerts, such as shows by Christian rock band Third Day in elementary school and middle school and then to his own shows with his bands in high school.
“He said in the truck, I remember one night when we left Roanoke [from a Third Day concert], he said ‘Dad, one of these days, I’m going to be up on that stage,’” Rodgers said.
Bryce Rodgers would play the drums all the time, but he wasn’t allowed to play past 9 p.m. because of the neighbors, Dale Rodgers said. But when his son went off to Liberty University on a scholarship for drumming, the sound of silence was unsettling.
“It was horrible,” Dale Rodgers said. “I would lay down in my chair on a Sunday afternoon to try and take a nap, and I couldn’t because it was too quite. I was used to hearing those drums when I was trying to nap.”
He said Bryce’s return to the Valley and to PWD Window and Door is welcome and helpful since the drummer has worked at the shop on and off even during his music career.
“We’re very excited to have him back,” Dale Rodgers said.
Bryce Rodgers said he was extra thankful for his father and the family business this year since the pandemic brought his line of work to a sudden stop as the COVID-19 virus started to spread across the West in early 2020.
“We were on a flight to Scotland, halfway across the Atlantic Ocean when we got a text from our tour manager saying the shows are canceled, they were rebooking our flights, don’t leave the airport,” Rodgers said.
In 2020, he played only five drive-in shows.
His decision to stop touring and focus on his family was gradual, he said, but the pandemic brought more peace to his decision to stop touring.
“I’m so grateful that I got to do it, but I’m also really grateful that now I get to do this and be here and see my wife every day, see my dogs every day,” he said. “That was a priceless time of life, but now this is becoming an even more priceless time in my life.”
Rodgers said his wife gave him a tambourine inscribed with “Do it with passion or not at all,” which is the same advice he said he’d give to aspiring musicians.
“I would say if you’re passionate about music, if you want to play bass or piano, you want to do it professionally or in your basement, do it with passion or not at all,” he said. “Just go for it. Be excellent at it. Work hard at it.”
