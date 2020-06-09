Sometimes finding your passion springs from something you’re good at. And sometimes finding out you’re good at something comes from the necessity of the situation you find yourself in.
Kayla Hardwick did not know she wanted to be a nurse until she was forced to be one for her mother, grandmother and to an extent her younger brother.
While students her age were participating in sports, socializing and being teenagers, Hardwick was going to school, working and taking care of her family. She was breadwinner and caregiver all before she was legally an adult.
Hardwick’s mother is an amputee whose health is continuing to fail. Her grandmother has Alzheimer’s and needs to be reminded who Hardwick is. And her younger brother suffers from mental illness.
“I had to step in and be the parent,” Hardwick said.
To say it’s not been an easy path for the young East Rockingham High School graduate is an understatement.
“I didn’t have what most kids had,” Hardwick said. “I didn’t have a social life. I didn’t do things after school. I had to grow up at a young age.”
But from the hardships she’s had to face, Hardwick found a passion. She learned that she wanted to dedicate her life to helping others. For two years she’s worked as a certified nursing assistant at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
“I worked enough hours to make money but not enough that I wasn’t able to stay focused on school,” she said.
While sometimes Hardwick laments the fact that life dealt her a hand that prevented her from being a “normal teen,” she’s glad she had the experiences she’s had because it’s made her the person she is today.
And on Saturday Hardwick did get to experience one of those rites of passage that every 18-year-old should get to have — she graduated from high school. Of course it was not the graduation she or any of her peers expected when entering their senior year last fall.
“It was definitely interesting and memorable,” Hardwick said.
She is taking classes at Blue Ridge Community College with the hope of becoming a nurse practitioner after a few more years of schooling.
“I want to help people when they can’t help themselves,” Hardwick said.
