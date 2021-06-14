On April 12, a Monday, Amy Danielle Herring died unexpectedly at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
On Saturday, her oldest daughter, in a red cap and gown with honors cords draped over her shoulders, sits on the floor inside the Godwin Hall gym at James Madison University, and smiles.
“She was Mom,” Avery Herring says. “She was the best.”
An hour or so away from walking across the stage and becoming an East Rockingham High School graduate, Avery Herring talks about her senior year. She talks about what her future holds, how she’s ready to head to Blacksburg and attend Virginia Tech where, she hopes, a degree in biology awaits.
From there, she says, she’ll apply for physician assistant school. The medical field, she says, was always in her future. It just speaks to her, and there was never a doubt she’d enter it — or at least try — after high school.
“I just always knew,” she says. “Never a second thought about it.”
But that’s future talk, best saved for when she and 145 other seniors from East Rockingham move their tassels from right to left, officially becoming graduates in the stands of James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
Right now, hours before the ceremony, she wants to talk about family. The whole family. Not just her and hers, but the one that kept her going when everything changed on that Monday in April.
“It’s been rough,” Herring says. “So I’ve been leaning on my friends, my family, taking it day by day and getting through.”
Casey Myers gets it. Best friends with Herring since they were 4 years old, Amy Herring was basically a second mother to Myers. Quick to laugh, friends with everybody.
“Everybody loved her,” Myers says, also wearing a red cap and gown.
At East Rock, everybody loves Avery Herring as well.
“She’s the best,” says outgoing Principal Eric Baylor, the only lead administrator the school has ever known.
Herring smiles. “He’s the best,” she says.
Earlier in the week her classmates, despite not having a prom, voted her prom queen. “That was sweet,” Herring says. It put a normalcy cap on the abnormal school year for everybody.
On Friday, Herring and Myers had their combined graduation party at a park shelter in Shenandoah. There, Myers — who has a future in cosmetology planned — couldn’t help but notice a black butterfly that stayed at the party the whole time, flying around and enjoying itself.
“And we were all like that’s her,” she says. “That’s definitely [Amy Herring].”
As the ceremony begins, an overcast sky makes way for the sun. “Pomp and Circumstance” plays, the sea of black and red gowns filters into the stadium to applause, the seniors taking their places in the bleachers beyond the north end zone.
Then it’s the usual: the pledge of allegiance, the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the East Rockingham varsity choir. Then speeches from senior class officers, smattered with belly-laugh jokes and youthful words of wisdom.
“We have an obligation to be the best people we can,” says Jackson Stanley, senior class president. “And support our peers.”
Among those students in the north bleachers, Avery Herring smiles.
Hours earlier, in the gymnasium of Godwin Hall, she let it be known there was never a doubt — Amy Danielle Herring, Mom — was watching.
“Oh, she’s here,” Avery says. “She’s just not here.”
