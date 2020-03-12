Many local business operations could be hampered by James Madison University students not returning from spring break for classes, according to local members of the business community.
On Wednesday, both JMU and Bridgewater College announced they would be moving classes online till early April to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to their student bodies. JMU asked students to not return to on- or off-campus student housing until April 5 at the earliest.
“It would definitely hurt those businesses and it would carry through to hurt their employees and reduce sales tax revenues to local governments,” said William Wood, a local economist and head of JMU’s economics department.
Many students and parents from JMU’s nearly 22,000-strong student body eat at local restaurants, stay in hotels and buy from area shops.
“It would translate to a lot of really difficult adjustments and that would include probably, for a lot of businesses, reductions in a lot of staff and hours with, once again, the hardest thing you don’t know when the sales will come back,” Wood said.
JMU has set a date of March 27 to decide how to proceed with online or in-person classes, while Bridgewater College will be making a decision on April 3. If online classes are chosen for the remainder of the semester, students will not fully return until the fall semester in August.
Frank Tamberrino, the president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, said other industries would also be hit by the reduction in students, especially if they do not return en-masse until the fall semester roughly five months from now.
Basic services, like gas stations and grocery stores, would also take a hit, along with part-time workers across the city and county, he said.
“Part time — no work means no paycheck, so there’s some implications there that hopefully won’t come to fruition long term,” Tamberrino said.
He also said the impact on the rental market is an “unknown” right now.
In addition, local revenue streams, sourced from levies such as Harrisonburg’s meals tax and transient occupancy tax on hotels, also will see an impact from reduced visits, according to Tamberrino.
“You know there’s going to be at some point an impact on revenue,” he said.
And it’s not just local revenue that could see a decrease if more students study remotely instead of on campus, he said, some of which could put a damper on funds for Interstate 81 improvements.
“All of the sudden, if you’ve got all the colleges out for a month or two or three, then you’re going to start to see an impact on things like travel-related revenues,” Tamberrino said of other colleges on the I-81 corridor.
Last year, gas taxes increased by 2.1% in 36 localities near Interstate 81, such as Rockingham and Page counties, to pay for $2.2 billion in improvements that were approved in the 2019 General Assembly session.
Though JMU and Bridgewater College students may be taking classes remotely, representatives for both institutions said the campuses will remain open, meaning faculty, staff and graduate student employees will still report for duty.
“We are asking students to stay away from campus so we are looking very critically about how that will impact student employment,” said Caitlyn Read, interim spokesperson for JMU.
Abbie Parkhurst, a spokesperson for Bridgewater College, said interested student employees can still show up for work “for now.”
Morgan Bucholz, an undergraduate JMU employee from Virginia Beach, said she had yet to receive a formal statement from her supervisor by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but her work schedule had been canceled for the next two weeks, she said over text messages Wednesday evening.
She said she only works five to 10 hours a week for extra spending money.
“So, the whole situation is not ideal, but I think it’s better to do it this way than risk spreading the illness,” Bucholz said.
Read said student employees should reach out to supervisors to address specific concerns.
Mike Parks, the communications director for the city, said city officials are anticipating more students to be in the area during the period of online classes than the summer.
The students “have reasons that will bring them back to Harrisonburg other than class,” Parks said, citing leases, jobs and other obligations.
Wood said if the outbreak of COVID-19 was under control by the end of March, students will likely return, minimizing the economic damage.
“Everything depends on what happens between now and March 27,” Wood said.
