Nearly all of Virginia’s state senators gathered at James Madison University Thursday to attend the Senate Finance Committee’s annual meeting.
“It has been a very interesting year for us,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, who welcomed senators to his home turf.
Hanger serves as the co-chair of the Finance Committee and was joined by Sen. Thomas Norment, R-Gloucester, who also serves as co-chair.
“As you all know, historically these meetings are for the Senate as we look at the 2020 budget,” Norment said. “I hope this is an educational opportunity for those who haven’t served on the committee to learn.”
Key points discussed on Thursday included presentations on the national and regional economic outlook, Virginia’s revenue and budget overlook, and K-12 and higher education trends in Virginia.
With a framework in the making, Norment said that some of the key pressure points presented Thursday “don’t have a one-year solution,” adding that the committee needs to build up the rainy day fund and begin planning for critical budgets and policies.
To build a funding framework for K-12 and higher education, Tyler Williams, associate legislative fiscal analyst, said there are three main components to look at: staffing, cost and share.
Williams said staffing is based on the number of students enrolled by schools by grade and is based on minimum standards. The cost model recognizes reasonable costs based on what most school divisions spend, with some adjustments. For the share between the state and localities, the average state share is 55% based on the composite index.
From fiscal years 2018-19, enrollment for K-12 went from an average daily membership of 0.26% to –0.16%. Williams said enrollment is projected to return to 0.26% in FY20, with a slight decline in FY21.
For Rockingham County, K-12 enrollment increased by 0.5% between 2010-18, with Harrisonburg seeing an increase by more than 10%, reflecting numbers similar to the Northern Virginia area.
As Gov. Ralph Northam develops his first budget proposal since taking office, the preliminary estimate for the upcoming biennial budget for K-12 as of September is $595.7 million.
Williams said there is additional funding of about $844 million for the biennium budget, but it was still a preliminary estimate.
Despite a combined 5% salary increase for teachers in the past two sessions, the average teacher salary in Virginia in 2016-17 was ranked 33rd in the country, below the 50-state average of $56,153.
As the committee works on the upcoming budget, Williams said the 2020 session outlook is expected to include early childhood governance, lottery proceeds forecast, duel enrollment, teacher supply and demand issues and the Board of Education’s proposed revisions that include increased ratios for counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses, as well as consolidated at-risk add-on.
Sarah Herzog, deputy director for the Senate Finance Committee, told committee members that focus areas for the 2020 session are financial aid funding levels, allocations and ward policies; tuition levels, pricing models and total cost of attendance; degree production in high demand areas; proposed institutional partnership performance agreements; and enrollment management.
“Several of these issues are interrelated,” he said. “The legislative Joint Subcommittee on the Future Competitiveness of Higher Education in Virginia may wish to continue to provide direction regarding alignment of funding policies.”
Another element Herzog pointed out was the potential for a tuition and fee increase in FY21, despite the tuition freeze in 2019.
“In the past, tuition limits have been followed by tuition increases,” she said, adding that the budget policies moving forward should address whether to limit or explicitly incentivize limits on tuition, and how to distribute new state operating support.
Under a “no new general fund” scenario, Herzog said institutions indicated tuition revenue totaling $96.1 million for FY 21 and $152.3 million for FY 22.
JMU is projected to have the second highest tuition and fee increase, showing a jump by 13.8% due to incoming freshman rates. Old Dominion University has the highest projection of 15% and Virginia Military Institute has the lowest at 3%.
The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia’s budget recommendations for the biennial budget totaled at more than $212.4 million, Herzog said, with majority of the budget funding need-based financial aid.
Herzog concluded the presentation by telling committee members that the outlook for the 2020 session was to become the best educated state by 2030, continue working on key issues such as considering proposed performance pilots and adjusting financial aid allocation and be aware of some large “asks” for the 2020-22 biennium.
The committee will conclude its annual meeting today, holding discussions on health and human resources budget pressures for the 2020 session, transportation financing, trends in inmate health care and an overview of data sharing and analytics in the commonwealth.
