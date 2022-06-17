The Staunton Police Department announced Thursday it arrested eight Virginia men in connection to online sex crimes with minors.
Atticus Conway, 30, of Bridgewater, faces four counts of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Thomas Riggleman, 56, of Broadway, is charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Larry Wood, 40, of Harrisonburg, faces one count of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Santos Aguilar, 25, of Staunton, is charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Daniel Eavey, 58, of Crimora, faces 10 counts of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15, and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Jamie Conner, 52, of Buena Vista, is charged with three counts of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
Mario Corchachdo, 34, of Charlottesville, faces one count of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.
And Kevin Cahill, 37, of King George, is charged with 10 counts of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.