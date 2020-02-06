A bill targeting elder abuse prevention passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and is headed to the House of Delegates.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, sponsored Senate Bill 695, which would direct the attorney general to establish ongoing communication with the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Department of Social Services to ensure adults 60 or older have access to information regarding prevention of potential patterns of financial exploitation.
The bill also applies to those who are 18 or older and incapacitated.
“Sadly, financial exploitation in Virginia is on the rise,” Obenshain said in a press release. “My bill will increase communication between the agencies that deal with consumer protection and elder financial abuse and prevention.”
The bill was modeled after similar legislation approved in Pennsylvania last year requiring the attorney general to alert the Department of Aging whenever investigators learn of a telemarketer targeting seniors.
“Hopefully, this will promote better awareness, education and perhaps increased analysis of trends in elder abuse financial exploitation,” Obenshain said.
Obenshain cited a March 5 report from the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services saying the number of financially exploited Virginians jumped by 30% compared to 2018.
“That was among the findings in the annual review by Adult Protective Services, which reports on allegations of Virginians age 60 or older, or incapacitated Virginians age 18 to 59, who are abused, neglected or exploited,” said A.J. Hostetler, communications director for the department. “Overall, in state fiscal year 2018, there were 31,436 reports of abuse, up almost 16% from the previous year.”
According to data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Data Book for 2019, over 178,000 telemarketing complaints were filed in Virginia, and Virginia ranked No. 8 in the number of complaints.
“Senior citizens are one of our most vulnerable populations,” Obenshain said. “Unfortunately, when they become victim of a financial scam it’s often difficult to recover any of the money which they have lost.”
On Jan. 31, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it had received reports of someone calling and pretending to be a member of the sheriff’s office telling residents they had missed court, had a warrant or owed a fine that must be paid over the phone.
The sheriff’s office said it was not contacting people and would never contact someone by phone to collect money.
“It is my hope that this bill will help our seniors stay vigilant and not fall victim to frauds and scams,” Obenshain said.
