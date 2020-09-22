The Harrisonburg Electoral Board voted 2-1 in an emergency 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday to tentatively move the polling location for early voting from the lobby of City Hall to the atrium.
The measure is contingent on approval from the Virginia Department of Elections.
City staff, including City Manager Eric Campbell, asked the board to make the move due to congestion in the lobby during a 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday, according to Harrisonburg Director of Elections and General Registrar Mark Finks.
Under VDOE rules, a polling location cannot move within 60 days of beginning to take votes. However, Finks said it is his understanding the rule would not apply in this case because the atrium and lobby are in the same building at 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
Bill Ney, the spokesman and vice chair of the Harrisonburg Electoral Board, said the move to the atrium from the lobby would allow more space for voters and poll workers.
Jane Burner, the secretary of the electoral board, said she was concerned moving the polling location would be a challenge to curbside voting efforts and could also present a danger to older voters who may be knocked down or into the road while walking down Main Street to the atrium entrance by the wind of passing tractor-trailers.
Members of the electoral board said they had asked city staff about using the atrium previously, but were told other groups had already been approved to use the space.
Upon the Virginia Department of Elections approval, voting personnel will move the poling location over the weekend, and voting will begin in the atrium Monday, according to Ney and Finks.
Early in-person voting began Friday and ends Oct. 31. Hours to vote are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Saturdays of Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registered city voters can go to the City Hall at 409 S. Main St. and county voters can go to the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the Rockingham County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg to place a ballot.
Voters will need to bring an ID, though it does not need to have a photograph.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 13.
