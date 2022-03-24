ELKTON — Moving is always hard, but especially for a single mother with kids, as Melanie Merica experienced a decade ago.
“I moved back here from Lynchburg, me and my twin daughters, and I could not find a job,” Merica, a Pleasant Valley native who now lives in Elkton, said Wednesday.
While the rain fell gently outside, she was walking through the aisles of the Elkton Area United Services Thrift at Heart store, as she does daily now, buying items where the proceeds go to the EAUS so the organization can continue to help people who struggled like she did.
“When we first moved to the area, EAUS helped with getting the girls clothes for school, they helped with the electric” bill, Merica said.
The organization celebrated its 50th birthday Wednesday.
EAUS was founded in 1972 as an extension of the Elkton Ministerial Association, lead by Father Charles Ryan of Holy Infant Catholic Church, according to the organization’s website.
In its first year, EAUS focused on programs for senior citizens, literacy and aid for travelers in addition to a clothing store. The next year, it opened a food pantry, and the organization has continued to grow to meet needs in and around the east Rockingham County town of Elkton and beyond.
An overwhelmingly volunteer-staffed organization, EAUS provides various services, including “housing, electricity, heat, food, GED classes, school supplies, books, aid to stranded travelers, senior citizen activities, and a joyful holiday season to those in need,” according to the EAUS website.
Husband and wife Joe, 78, and Pat, 76, Hammer have been involved with the organization since its inception. Joe Hammer is the president of the board of directors and was credited by the organization’s first chair as setting EAUS in motion for a coffee house that grew and grew into something much larger.
“I wish we didn’t have to have something like this,” he said. “But we gotta. It’s a thing of the times. People don’t have no money” and people should help them.
He said though there is deep need for the services EAUS offers, the people of Rockingham County are generous and tough.
“People in this community work together,” Hammer said. “I’ve been through three or four floods and disasters here and people in the community gather round and get it done.”
Over 90 cents of every sale at the organization’s thrift operation goes to helping others, which includes around 13% of Elkton area residents annually, according to data provided by Jeff Miracle, the director.
“Since the start of the pandemic our food pantry has distributed over 1 million pounds of food to those in need. Last week 95 families came to receive food boxes in just one day,” Miracle said in a Wednesday email. “Our meals at heart program delivers over 250 hot meals to shut-ins each month. Our ‘Stock the Rock’ school supply fundraiser provides needed basic school supplies to students at all five Elkton area schools.”
Joe Hammer said he is looking forward to combining locations of the EAUS under one roof through the new facility slated to be built on Old Spotswood Trail west of town, so there is a central location for services. Currently, the organization uses several sites across Elkton for different operations.
Though they do not know for certain where the the next 50 years will lead EAUS, the Hammers said they don’t see their involvement with the organization coming to a halt any time soon.
“It’s been a family affair,” Pat Hammer said, adding that their children and grandchildren all have helped out over the years.
“Your whole family joins, whether they know it or not,” she said.
Merica knows what that’s like. Standing in the aisles, she recalled how her mother and father worked with EAUS volunteers at the store and organization before they passed away.
“It’s like a big family,” she said.
