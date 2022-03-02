ELKTON — The sound of sizzling was in the air as the sweet smell of pancakes on the pan mixed with the aroma of crispy bacon just pulled from the oven.
The sun, low in the sky, shone in the east Rockingham County church’s windows. Oddly, the guests were not yawning or shaking off the previous night’s sleep when they picked up breakfast fare such as coffee, orange juice, pancakes, sausage and bacon.
It was late in the afternoon as the breakfast food was served as part of the Christian tradition with many names.
However, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Elkton, congregants celebrated it as Shrove Tuesday with notes out on tables explaining the tradition that has also become known as Pancake Tuesday, Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday. By 6 p.m., nearly three dozen people had come into the church building and shared the sweet and savory meal that was made available for free.
Dan Bassett, a pastor, said the word shrove can be traced back centuries and across the sea.
“It’s an old, old word that means you’re basically cleansed and you’ve given up the flesh between now and Easter,” he said. “So, it’s a way to use up the butter, use up the grease, use up the oil.”
Documents at the meal described the tradition according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. Shrove is a version of a previous word, shrive, meaning to present oneself for confession, which was commonly done before Lent began in the Middle Ages.
The pancakes come from the European tradition where eggs, sugar and fat were forbidden while fasting during Lent — the Christian period of self-reflection and sacrifice that begins today, Ash Wednesday, and ends on Easter, according to the encyclopedia.
One of Tuesday’s organizers and cooks was Debbie Correa, 64, a lifelong member of the peaceful and cozy white church just off East Point Road.
“It’s basically the same thing as Fat Tuesday,” she said after helping to arrange bacon on a platter for guests in the church’s kitchen. “You basically eat up all the good stuff in your home.”
Though the church has held Shrove Tuesday meals in the past, it has not done so every year, she said.
Last year, it started up again, but with a different approach, said Amy Monger, a church member from Elkton.
Church members made to-go baskets with pancake batter and other fixings.
“It was everything you needed to for your Shrove Tuesday meal,” she said.
“We’re a small church, but we’re mighty,” Monger said.
One guest at the church Tuesday was Cath Olcott, who lives near New Hope. She said she enjoyed her meal and meeting the people at the church.
She said she’d never heard of the term shrove before and found the event “refreshing.”
For Correa, she considers events like Tuesday’s her social life. And it’s not just about the connection with God, the people in the church or guests such as Olcott. It also connects her with her great-grandparents, who were founders of the “deeply rooted” east Rockingham County church.
“Big community,” she said, her voice cutting clear through the hum of the kitchen. “Big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.