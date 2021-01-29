Gigi and Jack Foster have run Appalachian Trail Outfitters in Luray since 2018, and in June, they opened their second location in downtown Elkton.
“We have two locations now, but we are still a mom-and-pop operation,” Gigi Foster said.
The husband and wife decided to expand the business into their hometown after seeing Elkton Brewing Co. open, according to Gigi Foster.
“We felt it was a good time to get our foot in the door,” she said.
On June 5, they opened the second location of Appalachian Trail Outfitters at 311 W. Spotswood Trail.
“We live here and we want the town to grow, and it looks like it’s going in that direction,” Foster said.
However, they started purchasing the Elkton storefront before the pandemic hit.
“What looked like great timing turned out to be less than perfect timing,” Foster said.
But she said the support from the local community has been strong.
“I feel like we’ve gotten an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and a lot of our customers are local and becoming repeat customers, which we love,” Foster said.
The store sells hiking maps, clothes, shoes, backpacks, dehydrated meals and locally produced gifts and maps to area residents, Massanutten visitors and hikers of local day trails or the 2,168-mile Appalachian Trail.
Foster said the store's most popular items are shoes.
“We also wanted to be able to provide quality products and footwear for the people here so they don’t have to drive into Harrisonburg for everything,” Foster said.
The Elkton outfitters stock shoes that are able to take the wear and tear endured when hikers traverse the Appalachian Trail, according to Foster.
“If they can survive that, then they’re good shoes,” she said.
Soon, the store will begin stocking kids hiking boots due to demand from locals as families increasingly seek leisure outdoors and on trails, Foster said.
“They want good shoes for their kids, too, and they’re hard to find,” she said.
In July and August, more than 210,000 people visited Shenandoah National Park — a figure not seen since the late 1990s, according to park data.
Appalachian Trail Outfitters now has stores in towns near two Shenandoah National Park entrances, Foster noted.
“I feel like the store brings a lot to Luray, and I feel it brings a lot to Elkton, too,” Foster said.
Foster said the increase in people seeking outdoors experiences has had a positive impact on business, and she expects the same thing to happen this spring. She also said that though the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has asked people to delay their plans for a trek on the trail this year, many others who delayed plans last year will likely go ahead.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said he's glad the Fosters opened up a shop in town. He said the business draws people into town and supports those who live in the area.
"It definitely fills a niche market that we didn't really have in Elkton before with the clothing and outfitter-type store," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.