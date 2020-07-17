Renaming Stonewall Riverside Park is on Elkton Town Council’s agenda for its meeting on Monday, according to town documents.
The request for the item to be added to the agenda came from Merck and Co., according to Town Manager Greg Lunsford.
Lunsford said the pharmaceutical company, which has a manufacturing complex south of Elkton, donated the land for the park to the town.
The request has been recommended for approval by the Elkton Planning Commission and is slated for a vote at Monday’s meeting, according to Lunsford.
Town Council meetings are open to the public again so residents will be able to attend, he said. Residents who want to speak will have to contact the office of the clerk of council, Denise Monger, Lunsford said.
The renaming measure is not up for public hearing, but residents can contact council members to voice their opinions on the potential renaming, according to Lunsford.
On June 18, several students organized a Black Lives Matter rally in Stonewall Memorial Park, an event that was attended by a couple of hundred people, including counterprotesters.
The nation, roiled by George Floyd’s death after a cop knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, is grappling with what should be done with numerous statues and names of buildings or sites, which opponents call racist or prejudiced while proponents argue that they need to be viewed in historical context.
Another local site, Turner Ashby High School, is also the center of such a debate.
An online petition to rename the county school had 2,814 signatures, while another online counterpetition to retain the name had 5,327 signatures, according Thursday Change.org data.
Though statues of or in reference to Confederate leaders have begun to be removed across the state, the Turner Ashby monument in Harrisonburg cannot be removed by City Council because the monument is on private property. The monument stands where Ashby, a Confederate cavalry officer, was shot while fighting Union forces.
In June interviews, City Councilmen Richard Baugh and and George Hirschmann said there was historical context to the Turner Ashby monument that is not present in other statues or memorials to Confederate leaders.
“It is a battlefield monument, not a commemorative piece similar to the ones coming down in Charlottesville or Richmond,” Keven Walker, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation CEO, said in a June interview about the monument.
