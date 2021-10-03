A Friday afternoon crash on East Point Road in Rockingham County sent one person to the hospital, according to Michael Smith, assistant chief of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company.
Volunteers with Shenandoah Fire Company were also dispatched to the blaze, according to Smith.
When emergency responders of Squad 33 arrived at the scene, two cars were engulfed by flames, he said. The crews treated those hurt in the crash and helped the Shenandoah Fire Company put out the fire when they arrived shortly after Squad 33, Smith said.
One of the crash victims was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Smith said the landing zone was set up off U.S. 33.
The other crash victim declined care at the scene, according to Smith.
The two vehicles in the crash were an SUV and a Dodge pickup truck.
The Virginia State Police did not respond to requests for additional information.
