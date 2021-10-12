The town of Elkton and Dominion have struck a deal that will “enhance electric reliability” for customers in the town, according to a Monday press release.
The utility company will provide electrical maintenance, repairs, replacements and operational support in Elkton, according to the release. Dominion will also help repair electric infrastructure when necessary, according to the release.
The deal was finalized in September, according to Greg Lunsford, Elkton town manager.
“We know with Dominion, if there is something significant that happens here, that our staff otherwise may not be able to handle, we just wanted to make sure we’d have that backup of someone who could respond and help us out,” Lunsford said.
Elkton will not pay a monthly fee or a retainer, but instead will pay a normal rate if it needs to call on Dominion for assistance, according to Lunsford. The town’s public works employees will still be doing most of the day-to-day maintenance, and Dominion may be called in when something large happens, such as when a line or pole is down, according to Lunsford.
He said the agreement also includes reviews of Elkton’s electric infrastructure by Dominion staff. Lunsford said this is to make sure the town has dependable service.
Robert Locke, vice president of distribution operations for Dominion Energy, said such an agreement with a locality is “very uncommon.”
“It’s going to truly be a partnership,” Locke said Monday. “Greg [Lunsford] and the town there have a [team] that does electrical work for the town, and when they need our help, they’re going to reach out.”
He said that since Dominion brings electricity to the town, which the town then gets to customers, Dominion employees live in Elkton and the surrounding area. Locke said the town had reached out to some of the employees, and the employees brought other Dominion personnel into the discussion.
“I went out there and met with some of the folks from the town and some others, and that’s sort of how we patched together that agreement,” Locke said.
