First-graders at Elkton Elementary School will visit Journeys Crossing on Thursday with decorated posters to cheer, wave and sing to residents, according to a Sunday press release from Rockingham County Public Schools.
“We know due to COVID the residents have been isolated and we are so excited to safely do this again. It is always a rewarding, uplifting experience for the residents and EES students and staff,” according to the release from David Burchfield, RCPS community engagement coordinator.
The event will take place at 11 a.m., and residents of the Elkton assisted living facility will be outside on the front deck.
EES students before the pandemic regularly visited Journeys Crossing residents, according to Burchfield.
-- Staff Reports
