Elkton was formally named the 50th Appalachian Trail Community in a ceremony on Saturday.
The east Rockingham County town of about 2,800 people is 7 miles from the Appalachian Trail — the world’s longest hiking-only footpath. The trail stretches from Maine to Georgia through the Appalachian Mountains and Blue Ridge Mountains.
“The Appalachian Trail is, of course, a national treasure,” Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford said.
Town officials applied for the status about a year ago as it fit with the town’s community goals, according to Lunsford.
“This designation will act as a catalyst for growing our outdoor economy, engaging community residents as trail users and supporters and elevate visibility of the trail,” Lunsford said.
Mayor Josh Gooden said he and Ginny Whistleman, of Appalachian Trail Outfitters in Elkton, presented to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for the status in April. The conservancy, a nonprofit that maintains the trail and provides resources for hikers, awards communities with the designation.
Gooden said they gave the presentation over Zoom and then waited for the decision.
When it came back “yes,” Gooden said he was surprised when he found out Elkton would be only the 50th community between Maine and Georgia to earn the designation.
After that April meeting, there has already been a change, he said.
“You’ve been able to tell there’s been more hikers coming into town,” Gooden said.
Tourism is a major economic driver for the Shenandoah Valley, according to data from the Virginia Tourism Corp.
Tourism expenditures in Rockingham County reached nearly $245 million in 2019 — an increase of 5.7% from the year prior, according to the most recent data available from the Virginia Tourism Corp.
“It’s been a great addition to our community in a year full of uncertainty,” Gooden said. “It’s just been nice to see that [positive] impact that having the designation has had on the community.”
He said support from residents and businesses was key to getting the designation because of how the conservancy looks at communities to recommend to hikers. There were about 50 people at the formal designation ceremony on Saturday, including town residents, business owners and members of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, according to Gooden.
“It was a team effort, and I would like people to know that,” Town Council member Jessy Moubray said. “I think this shows how strong Elkton is as a community.”
Lunsford said a special thanks to town intern Gabby Dean for getting the application off the ground and Moubray and Gooden for their “extensive” help on the application. He also thanked Whistleman and the staff of Appalachian Trail Outfitters for their help.
“It is a great honor for the town to accept the 50th designation as an Appalachian Trail Community,” Lunsford said.
