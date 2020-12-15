Massanutten Regional Library and the Town of Elkton announced changes Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19.
MRL will close all branches to in-person use starting Dec. 21 and will revert to carry-out service only. Branches will maintain current operating hours, and services will be provided on a carry-out or curbside model.
Elkton will close the town hall and Jennings House from today until Christmas. Payments can be made online or through the drop-box at 173 W. Spotswood Ave.
The Elkton Area Community Center will also be closed through Christmas.
— Staff Report
