An Elkton man was killed and a Bridgewater man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Rockingham County.
According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred in the 600 block of Island Ford Road south of U.S. 33 just after 7 a.m.
A 2004 Oldsmobile Alero was headed toward U.S. 33 on Island Ford Road when it rear-ended at 2000 Chevrolet Silverado stopped to make a left turn from Island Ford Road.
The Chevy caught fire following the crash. Its driver, an 84-year-old Elkton man, died at the scene, police said. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Oldsmobile, a 26-year-old Bridgewater man, was seriously injured in the crash and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
— Staff Report
