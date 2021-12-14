The Elkton Police Department got a boon of support for its Christmas toy drive from the students and families of Elkton Middle School.
At first, the goal for the students was to collect 500 toys, gifts and essential items that would be part of the Elkton Police Department’s charitable drive.
But when the time was up for the students to bring in donations, there were 1,300 items for those less fortunate in the Valley.
“When we saw that the police department was was having their cops for toys drive, we jumped on board,” said Sherrie Holloway, an EMS technology assistant who helped bring the fundraiser into the school’s halls.
Holloway said students from about three-fourths of the school’s classes donated items.
“I think that’s really significant for us,” she said.
The class that brought the most gifts was Shawn Wagner’s sixth-grade class — which won a pizza party as a result, according to Holloway.
“I didn’t really think we were going to win at first until we counted on the last day,” said Natasha Gulachok, one of Wagner’s students.
“When we heard that we got [around] 300 items, we were all screaming and everything,” Natasha said.
Natasha and classmate Gracie Breeden said they brought in presents to help other kids.
“I wanted to help kids that don’t have a lot of stuff,” Gracie said.
They said the class was excited to learn that it had brought in the most donations.
The donated toys will be wrapped and delivered to children by the Elkton Police Department in cop cars and a fire truck on Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, according to a post by the Elkton Police Department on Facebook.
The toy drive is a way for the department to give back to the community, Elkton policeman Timothy Good said at EMS on Monday before he helped to load the presents into public works vehicles to be transported away.
