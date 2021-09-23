Elkton plastic manufacturer, Virginia Industrial Plastics, is investing $6.5 million to increase production, according to a Thursday press release from the office of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The investment will create 92 new jobs, according to the release.
The company was founded over four decades ago and produces parts for golf carts, a sink and cabinet liner and other items.
“Our ability to make products or parts ranging from a couple of inches in size up to 7 feet x 11 feet is a big differentiator from our competitors,” said Virginia Industrial Plastics President Ed Fisher in the release. “We chose Elkton, Virginia due to it being geographically close, within 350 miles, to many companies we want to do business with to save on shipping costs. Additionally, Rockingham County has a good source of workers and provides a great quality of life.”
“Virginia Industrial Plastics has helped advance our thriving manufacturing industry throughout its 40-year history in the Commonwealth,” Northam said in the release. “Virginia earned consecutive titles as the best state for business because companies, like Virginia Industrial Plastics, continue to invest in our people and resources. We look forward to seeing what this investment and expansion will make possible for the company and the Commonwealth.”
Steve Liberman, the business development manager for VIP said the expansion will be gradual over two to three years. The expansion will also be a build out of the 87,000 square-foot structure, where VIP only uses about 45,000-square-feet at the moment, according to Liberman.
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.