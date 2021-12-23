Elkton Town Council took a step at its last meeting toward a project it has known needs to be addressed for years.
“With our drinking water system, it’s dependable, but it’s aging,” said Greg Lunsford, town manager.
The Town Council voted to earmark over half, $1.6 million, of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new water tank and lines throughout the town in phase 1 of a project to overhaul Elkton’s drinking water system.
The town received $1.5 million in ARPA funds in June and is slated to receive another $1.5 million in June 2022, according to Lunsford.
The total cost of phase 1 of the project is $4.8 million, he said. An estimate for phase 2 is not yet available since the town may add a well or two to the two it already has.
The town’s water tank, located underground, is 90 years old, and many of the town’s water lines are between 50 to 80 years old, according to Lunsford.
He said using the ARPA funds gives the needed work a “head start.”
The town has known the water system needs an update for about 10 years, but it has grown to be more of an issue over the last five years or so, Lunsford said.
“It’s reliable right now, but we’re not so sure how reliable it will be in four to five years,” he said.
Also during the meeting Monday, council voted to give Shentel a 15-year franchise agreement to offer fiber-optic internet, TV and telephone services in town via GloFiber.
Other Rockingham County towns where Comcast was once the only option for these services have signed similar agreements with Shentel this year, such as Dayton and Broadway.
