ELKTON — Tonight, Elkton Town Council is slated to vote on renaming Stonewall Riverside Park, according to the meeting’s agenda. On Sunday, the sign at the entrance to the park was reported missing.
“That’s all we know right now, that it’s gone,” said Elkton Police Chief David Harris.
Harris said he received the call that the sign was missing at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“Nobody with the town removed it,” said Josh Gooden, Elkton’s mayor.
The request for the renaming item to be added to the agenda came from Merck and Co., according to a Thursday evening interview with Town Manager Greg Lunsford, who could not be reached Sunday evening.
A representative of Merck corporate could not be reached by phone or email despite numerous efforts by the Daily News-Record on Friday and Sunday.
The pharmaceutical company donated the land for the park to the town, according to Lunsford. The firm operates a manufacturing complex south of Elkton.
The request for the renaming has been recommended for approval by the Elkton Planning Commission, Lunsford said Thursday.
Casey Billhimer, the director of the Miller-Kite Museum in Elkton, said he did not have a serious issue with town council renaming Stonewall Riverside Park.
“Everybody calls it ‘riverside’ anyway,” Billhimer said in a Friday interview.
Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson used the building that would become the Miller-Kite Museum as a headquarters for a time during the Valley Campaign of the Civil War.
According to Billhimer, the Merck plant had been called the Stonewall plant in 1941, a name for the plant that is likely how the park also got the name Stonewall. Billhimer said he was not sure when the Stonewall name was dropped from the plant’s title.
Billhimer said he would be more upset if the town were to try to rename Stonewall Memorial Park.
Stonewall Riverside Park and Stonewall Memorial Park are separate sites in Elkton.
On June 18, several students organized a Black Lives Matter rally in Stonewall Memorial Park, an event that was attended by a couple of hundred people, including counter-protesters.
Elkton Town Councilman Steve America said he is against renaming Stonewall Riverside Park in a Saturday email.
“History is not there for us to like or dislike. It’s there for us to learn from. I am against attempting to erase history,” he said. “The large majority of the citizens I’ve spoken to are against it as well. It’s my job as a council person to represent the people of the great town of Elkton.”
A compromise America proposed is the removal of any mention of Merck from the park.
“I believe that there should have been a public hearing to give the residents of this town a voice regarding this,” America said. “This decision is more significant than I think the majority of the town government realizes.”
Tonight’s meeting is open to the public, but those wishing to speak must contact the office of the clerk of council, Denise Monger, Lunsford said on Thursday.
