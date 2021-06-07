Elvis tribute artist Michael Hoover will be doing a performance at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater on June 16 as a benefit for local kid and leukodystrophy patient Tucker Dean and his family.
Leukodystrophy is a rare disorder impacting the brain, spinal chord and nerves.
The fundraiser event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 are can be obtained by calling 540-828-0099 or at the vineyard.
-- Staff Report
