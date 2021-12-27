SHENANDOAH — The smell of pumpkin pie wafted through the garage with the emergency vehicles parked inside.
Page County Fire-EMS workers Brandon Reifsnyder, of Luray, and Odessa Shenk, of Stanley, prepared food in the kitchen of the Shenandoah Rescue Squad building Christmas afternoon.
Like other first responders and others working on Christmas Day, they sought to make the best of it.
Later in the afternoon, they would be joined by other Page County first responders for a meal in Stanley, from where they would still be able offer a quick response should a member of the public need it.
In the morning, when Reifsnyder and Shenk arrived, they said they were struck by how quiet the town’s busiest intersection of 4th Street and Maryland Avenue was.
“It was real eerie,” Shenk said.
By the early afternoon, it had been about as busy as an other typical holiday, according to Shenk and Reifsnyder.
He said holidays are usually slower than normal days for some emergency responders, but there is a larger share of the incoming calls that are for cardiac issues, like heart attacks, on holidays.
Around 2 p.m. Christmas, that trend had been avoided, Shenk said.
It’s not just emergency responders who may have to be away from their families on Christmas as there are other jobs that need doing even on days where most people are able to stay at home.
The pumpkin pie that wafted through the garage would soon be joined by mac and cheese made by Shenk and Reifsnyder, which would then be part of the meal in Stanley, where other crews would bring turkey, green beans and more Christmas fixings.
“We get to see our [fellow emergency responders] and be a family since we can’t be with our families,” Shenk said.
