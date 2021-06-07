Anna Stempel, 18, of Broadway, has at least two things in common with Mary Nafzinger — a graduate of Eastern Mennonite School’s first graduating class in 1919.
Like Nafzinger, Stempel graduated from the Valley school and like Nafzinger, Stempel’s last year at the institution took place during a pandemic, according to Eastern Mennonite University records.
On Sunday, Stempel and 46 of her classmates were part of the 103rd class to graduate from EMS. They did so after studying and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, an experience shared by the school’s first graduating class, which included Nafzinger, who studied as the Spanish flu spread across the Valley and the world.
The challenges of learning during a pandemic brought this year’s graduating class together like no other in recent times, according to Stempel.
“It’s helped us to grow into better people with stronger connections,” she said Sunday, surrounded by other EMS graduates, their families and friends, faculty and staff on the field next to the auditorium.
School leaders and other speakers talked about the grit of students during the pandemic at the ceremony.
“Because of your resilience, your perseverance, your tenacity, you succeeded,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said in her address at the commencement.
Family and friends of the graduates sat like pieces on an enlarged chessboard as there was a white grid on the field running from 1 to 12 and A to H. They cheered as the students’ names were read and the graduates celebrated by throwing their caps after the ceremony ended.
“I can confidently say that this class is connected in ways that I could have never imagined,” senior Emma Myers of Harrisonburg said in her address to the crowd.
Stempel said she doesn’t focus on how the final year of her time in high school may have been marred by the pandemic, such as reduced sports and in-person gatherings.
“We’ve lost a lot of things, but we’ve also gained so much more, especially through relationships,” she said. “And so I think that’s been really so much greater.”
