Future students will be able to tour 23 participating institutions in person or virtually, including Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College, when the annual Virginia Private College Week kicks off Monday.
Sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, Private College Week allows rising juniors, seniors and families to attend informational sessions and experience a campus tour for one week. This year, there will be an option to attend sessions and tours virtually if desired.
“The week serves as a way for private colleges to join collectively in highlighting what sets them apart from the public institutions in the state,” said Jarret Smith, director of admissions at Bridgewater College.
Matt Ruth, director of undergraduate admissions at EMU, said in a press release that the week makes for a good opportunity for students to “easily visit multiple schools over a few days and get a head start on the college search process.”
Throughout the week, each participating college will offer sessions about academic and extracurricular programs, the admission process and financial aid and scholarship information. Sessions will typically be offered at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday. There will also be sessions held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Smith said Bridgewater College has a long history of participating in the Private College Week, adding that the week provides the opportunity for prospective students and families to connect with the campus, interact with faculty from multiple departments and learn what makes Bridgewater College unique.
In the past, Bridgewater College has welcomed an average of 120 students during the week.
“At each information session, an academic division head, a representative of Student Life and a member of the Admissions Office will present about their areas of expertise,” Smith said. “In addition, each session will be livestreamed on Zoom so that any participants who are unable to attend in person may watch the session live, as well as submit questions to the panelists.”
There will also be an opportunity to connect with a student ambassador, who will lead students on a campus tour on the grounds or virtually. Smith said having the option to welcome people in-person for a tour was important.
“People have to see campus to experience it,” he said. “To come to campus grounds and see it firsthand, that’s what starts to distinguish Bridgewater College from other schools.”
Students who visit three or more colleges throughout the week will be eligible for three application fee waivers to use at participating institutions. Students will also qualify for a random drawing for five $250 Amazon gift cards, according to the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia.
Ruth said those who have already visited or participated in an admissions session at EMU can be given credit if they return or participate again during Virginia Private College Week.
