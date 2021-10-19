The Harrisonburg Electric Commission and Community Housing Partners Energy Solutions are offering $100 to the first 25 customers who are prequalified and complete an application for energy weatherization, according to a Monday press release from Kara West, communications coordinator for CHP Energy Solutions.
CHP Energy Solutions helps connect residents with no-cost upgrades to conserve energy, and thus money, through the federal Weatherization Assistance Program in Central Virginia.
Brian O’Dell, general manager of HEC, said many people are already prequalified due to their income level but have not filled out an application to get free attic, floor and sidewall insulation, water tank and hot water pipe insulation, caulking and weather stripping, tune-ups to heating and cooling systems and more.
The $100 in HEC energy bill credit is an incentive to get people to complete an application, he said.
A family of four with a household income of $65,373 qualifies, as well as those on Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or fuel/energy assistance, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
