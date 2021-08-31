Enrollment took a dip during the pandemic for many school divisions across the country. Parents were choosing to home-school more due to safety concerns and concerns about virtual learning.
Rockingham County Public Schools saw a decline in enrollment last year of about 500 students. On the sixth day of school in 2019, there were 11,930 students enrolled in RCPS.
Last year on the sixth day the school division had 11,403 students.
While that’s a decline of about 5%, the school division is turning that around.
“We’re still down from two years ago. That’s not surprising,” Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
Monday was the sixth day of school for students who returned to class last week. Enrollment Monday was 11,513, an increase of 110 students over last year.
“Parents are choosing a different educational route for a number of reasons,” Scheikl said. “There are safety concerns, parents not wanting kids to wear masks.”
All Virginia schools are currently under a mask mandate that requires anyone who enters a school building to wear a mask. Masks aren’t required outdoors.
And while the opinions about masks have been voiced loudly at recent School Board meetings, parents and community members fail to see that they are currently required by a statewide mandate by the governor. Masks are also the reason that students may not have to miss school to quarantine.
According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a student comes into contact with a student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19, if that student was wearing a mask and maintaining 3 feet of distance, they do not have to be quarantined.
For this reason, the number of students who are currently missing school to quarantine is relatively low, Scheikl said, and mostly are just students who tested positive for the virus, Scheikl said.
“I don’t want to have to wear a mask forever, and we won’t,” Scheikl said. “But there are a number of things that have to take place before that’s an option.”
The biggest thing that needs to take place is the vaccine being made available for children ages 2 to 11. Currently it’s only available for kids 12 and older.
Until then, there is no “expiration date” on masking indoors, Scheikl said.
As of Monday, there have been 35 total cases of COVID-19 in RCPS since school began on Aug. 23, according to the division’s dashboard.
