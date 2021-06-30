Local plastic manufacturers said industry shifts to be more environmentally friendly are positive both for nature and continued business operations.
“The industry is struggling with that, and in the last three to four years, there’s a big push in Europe and in the U.S. here as well to have recyclables,” said Matjaž Zakotnik of SIBO Group, the area’s newest plastic manufacturer.
The Slovenian company makes plastic closures and caps and is leasing space from Montebello Packaging on North Main Street. Zakotnik moved to America from Slovenia 32 years ago and began working with SIBO Group several years ago.
“I believe the industry is going to [reach] full recyclability of the whole product,” Zakotnik said.
There is a rise in interest and use of post-consumer resin, which is recycled plastic, to make new plastic products, he said.
“All the materials in a [product] would be the same material, so it will be easier to recycle,” Zakotnik said. “That’s the push right now.”
However, Zakotnik said there are issues with post-consumer resin that still mean many producers prefer other types of resin. He said the U.S. is a leader on the material.
“We are shipping to them PCR material from here to Europe, and the U.S. is pretty much advancing the word on PCR and I think really is the only organized country in getting PCR manufacturing” underway, Zakotnik said.
Plastic manufacturers also must be part of the larger conversation about what happens to plastics after they leave the manufacturing facility, according to another local plastic facility owner.
Plastic “should never go in the landfill,” said Ed Fischer, who has owned Virginia Industrial Plastics north of Elkton with his wife LaRue since December 2015.
“We’ve established that 30 years ago, but let’s work on programs to deal with it better,” he said.
Virginia Industrial Plastics produces parts for golf carts, a sink and cabinet liner and other items.
Plastic products make some aspects of life easier, but they also require attention to properly dispose of or recycle them, according to Fischer.
“There’s a tradeoff there,” Fischer said.
Fischer said most of the plastic going into the waste stream is from food packaging, and if people had a simple way to properly dispose of those materials, they would.
“It’s about awareness and other things in getting people to [properly] deal with them,” Fischer said.
Plastic production provides jobs for hundreds of people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County at multiple facilities, according to both city and county economic development staff.
Locally owned Artisan Packaging in Harrisonburg specializes in small orders of specialty bottles, has multiple product lines and makes items for personal care and pharmaceutical companies.
The plant was slated to be shuttered and 115 employees laid off as former plant owner Graham Packaging reoriented its portfolio in 2019 to focus on plastics for the food industry, but silent investors and an employee bought the plant for $5.3 million.
The company now employees 139 people and increased production of hand sanitizer bottles at the beginning of the pandemic.
Montebello Packaging is another city facility that manufactures products for personal care and pharmaceutical companies, as well as health care.
IntraPac was founded in the city as Victor Metals back in 1959 and moved to Mount Crawford in 2016, where it operates in a 40,000-square-foot building leased from InterChange.
The firm makes asthma inhaler cans for Merck, AstraZeneca and other companies, as well as tubes for eye ointment.
Fischer said there is a misconception about the production of plastic goods.
He said the cost of dumping plastic means that there’s no reason he would ever do it. The company purchases hundreds of thousands of pounds of plastic a year, according to Fischer.
“Some plastic is bad for sure,” he said, specifically mentioning PVC and how it is “awful” to deal with.
Shavings from products out of molds are collected and then shipped back to suppliers at plants like Fischer’s. Those shavings, Fischer said, are then used to make the plastic sheets that are sent through molds, leaving shavings behind, restarting the cycle.
“We’ve calculated 99.6% of the plastic we purchase goes either to our customers or back to recycling,” Fischer said.
Virginia Industrial Plastics is working with a client on a product that is 100% recyclable and would replace another plastic product in food processing.
“I think there are more things like that out there that people don’t realize,” Fischer said.
