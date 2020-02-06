Whether for religious services, community dinners or other events, Canterbury Episcopal Ministry members gather regularly during the week at the Canterbury House to decompress and reflect on their Christian beliefs.
But in the next two years, members of the ministry will need to journey one block further from campus.
In November, James Madison University and the ministry finalized a land swap, though the mission will remain in the Canterbury House at 741 S. Main St. while it constructs a new building one block north.
“I’m sad to not be on the walking footprint of the campus anymore, but there will be some advantages,” said Laura Lockey, the campus missioner.
Canterbury isn’t the only property on JMU’s radar. The university also bought a nearby apartment complex, and it’s open to looking at purchasing other properties in the area, according to Bill Wyatt, a spokesman for JMU.
“Anytime a property comes available that’s contiguous to the university, contiguous to what we already own, we always take a look at it,” he said.
The university has identified the southwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Main Street as area “proposed to help establish and improve image, function, and overall aesthetics of the campus,” according to its master plan, updated in 2017.
The Baptist Collegiate Ministry operates out of the building on that corner at 711 S. Main St., a stone’s throw from Canterbury House.
And another campus ministry, the JMU Catholic Campus Ministry at 1052 S. Main St., is adjacent to property owned by the school.
However, there is no “concerted effort” to buy either of the religious properties, Wyatt said.
“If Catholic Campus Ministry or the Baptists student ministry were interested in selling, it’s something that we would definitely be willing to talk to them about,” he said.
Calls to the Baptist General Association of Virginia were not returned by press time, while a spokesperson for the Diocese of Richmond said she was unable to comment.
If JMU and the religious organizations reach a deal for a land swap or sale, it would not impact local real estate tax revenue, according to city staff.
State code provides the exemption for property used for religious purposes, according to Karen Rose, the commissioner of revenue.
In 2010, the value of the Catholic ministry property was $606,700, which grew to $681,300 in 2020, according to Harrisonburg property data.
The Baptist property rose to $979,000 in valuation by 2020 from $785,600 a decade earlier.
In the November deal, JMU sold its parcel for $300,000, while it was valued at $344,000, and the Canterbury property was valued $478,300 in 2020 and was sold to JMU for $610,000.
This will be the second time the Episcopal mission has moved as JMU has grown, according to Lockey.
Previously, the church group met at the corner of Warsaw Avenue and South Main Street, where JMU eventually developed the Forbes Center, Lockey said.
Each time the ministry has moved, it has gone north and grown, she said, and the new building will be larger than the Canterbury House, with more parking.
The final drawings of the building may not be ready yet, but Lockey said she is confident that the new space would be an improvement as it is purpose-built for the ministry’s needs compared to the renovated house.
“We have made our ministry work in a building that was not made for a ministry,” she said. “To have a worship space and dining space large enough and dedicated solely to that purpose is going to be awesome.”
