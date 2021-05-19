Rosetta Stone employees, past and present, have come together to try and help each other through the most recent round of layoffs, according to workers.
“It’s amazing to see how many people are coming out of the woodwork to help, especially local companies, too,” said one employee who requested anonymity.
Rosetta Stone employees were abruptly informed of widespread layoffs last week, they said.
Former Rosetta Stone employees are also reaching out to offer support with job searches or finding positions with their own employers or businesses.
“The real story is the people bonding together,” another Rosetta Stone employee said.
The first Rosetta Stone worker said many of the people laid off have planted their lives in the area with mortgages and families, and would like to avoid moving to find new work.
“Most of what I’m seeing is people are either looking for positions where they can do something similar remotely or for a company in the Valley,” they said.
The employee said Rosetta Stone staff has been remotely working since March 2020.
The exact extent of the local layoffs is unclear, and a company spokesperson has declined to give more information.
The Virginia Employment Commission Workforce Network’s Rapid Response program reports that 97 layoffs were announced on May 11, with an impact date of July 11. However, it lists Arlington as the location of the layoffs, where the Rosetta Stone headquarters is located.
Requests to the VEC on Monday and Tuesday for the exact number of layoffs in Harrisonburg were not answered by press time Tuesday.
Rosetta Stone layoffs are not only on the East Coast. In Seattle, another 16 employees will be laid off on July 11, according to the Washington Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification webpage.
Rosetta Stone was established in Harrisonburg in 1992, and the company has seen its local employment dwindle over recent years.
The company employed roughly 500 workers locally in 2012, but the figure dropped to roughly 300 by the end of 2015. In September, the company had 179 local employees, according to a previous interview with Brian Shull, city economic development director.
In March, North Carolina-based digital language learning company IXL Learning announced it had acquired Rosetta Stone.
An IXL spokesperson, Eric Bates, has declined twice to provide a timeline for when layoffs will occur or say how many people will lose their jobs and how many workers will remain employed in Harrisonburg once the changes are in place.
The Harrisonburg Economic Development Department is working with those laid off and to be laid off to find new employment opportunities here, according to Shull.
“There is so much talent [at Rosetta Stone] that we want to make sure that we offer job opportunities locally for them to stay, if possible, and there might be some remote working opportunities, too,” Shull said.
In addition, the city of Harrisonburg is moving forward the dates of a business development program in hopes that newly laid off Rosetta Stone employees will enroll and continue their economic contributions locally, according to Shull.
It will be the third cohort for Launch Harrisonburg, a nine-week program for the development of business ideas and models, he said.
He said at least six people will need to enroll in Launch Harrisonburg for the program to begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.