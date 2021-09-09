Timberville-based F&M Bank appointed three new board members, Daphyne Saunders Thomas, John Willingham and Hannah Hutman, at the July meeting of the board of directors, according to a Sept. 2 press release from the bank.
Thomas is a James Madison University professor emerita and graduated the Washington and Lee University School of Law. She got her master's of business administration at JMU after previously studying at Virginia Tech. Thomas is a former chair of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Community Services Board and the Harrisonburg Electric Commission. She is also on boards of various nonprofits such as Sunnyside Communities and the Community Services Board Halfway House.
Willingham is the president of Winchester real estate firm Stoneridge Cos. and a separate company, Total Remodeling. He was a member of the Winchester City Council for a dozen years and has worked for a variety of financial institutions, including Wells Fargo and PricewaterhouseCoopers, as well as Yount, Hyde and Barbour, P.C.
Hutman is a partner of Harrisonburg law firm Hoover Penrod, where she practices representing creditors, debtors in bankruptcy and insolvency matters, and trustees. She has been listed in numerous places as a leading lawyer, such as the American Bankruptcy Institute’s 2018 class of 40 under 40 and a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite. Hutman has graduated from the Marshall Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg and from Columbia Union College in Takoma Park, Md.
— Staff Reports
