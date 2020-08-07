F&M Bank announced Friday the launch of its second annual Local Business You Love contest that includes a $10,000 giveaway. Shenandoah Valley residents can nominate a local business to F&M Bank to be considered.
Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. A panel will determine the top 10 nominees and on Aug. 31, the top 10 will be announced and a round of public voting will begin.
The contest was created to celebrate and recognize the positive impact local businesses leave on the community, according to President and CEO Mark Hanna in a press release.
In 2019, the contest received more than 900 business nominations and nearly 2,500 votes.
For more information, contact Kelsey Dean at marketing@fmbankva.com or at (540) 217-6410.
— Staff Report
