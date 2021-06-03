Paul Eberly, the chief credit officer of F&M Bank, has been named by the Independent Community Bankers Association as one of the "Emerging Community Bank Leaders" in the third annual 40 under 40 list for 2021, according to a press release.
Eberly, 39, is the only Virginian in this year's awards and is recognized as a "star lender" in Independent Banker magazine.
"Under Paul Eberly’s leadership, F&M Bank’s agricultural loan portfolio has grown almost 300% in two years and continues to grow with new clients. As part of this work, he created an agriculture advisory board at the bank, which is dedicated to connecting with ag customers," according to F&M Bank's website.
— Staff Report
